Here Are All the Details About the ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ Biopic

Celebrated worldwide as the King of Reggae, Bob Marley charted his own path in the music industry and left a memorable legacy behind. The recently dropped trailer of his upcoming biopic, Bob Marley: One Love, gives fans a peek into the larger-than-life persona.

As hinted in the trailer, released on 7 July 2023, the film will cover the Jamaican singer-songwriter’s life. It will also portray the December 1976 attack on him at his home, two days prior to his much-awaited performance at the Smile Jamaica concert.

Directed by King Richard (2021) fame Reinaldo Marcus Green, the Paramount Pictures production is scheduled to hit the theatres on 12 January 2024.

Things to know before you watch Bob Marley: One Love

What is the plot of Bob Marley: One Love?

Based on reports and the official trailer, the movie will mostly focus on his activism and musical career. From Marley’s childhood in Jamaica to his struggle to become the most famous reggae singer in the world, Bob Marley: One Love will have it all.

The trailer starts with Marley’s performance in Jamaica with his band, the Wailers, before recreating the 1976 shooting at his home. It also shows glimpses of his performance at a Jamaican peace concert where the singer is seen telling a journalist, “My life is not important to me; my life is for people.”

Additionally, in an Instagram post, the singer’s son Ziggy Marley shared that the movie “will bring you to witness for the first time what it was like to be around the legend, to see his pain his sorrows his joys and his redemption”.

Who stars in Bob Marley: One Love?

While Peaky Blinders (2013-2022) fame Kingsley Ben-Adir will play the reggae pioneer in the movie, The Woman King’s (2022) Lashana Lynch will appear as his wife, Rita Marley.

Other notable cast members include James Norton, Tosin Cole, Michael Gandolfini, and Anthony Welsh.

Where did the filming take place?

According to sources, Ziggy revealed that the movie was shot in London and Jamaica and will feature scenes of the locations that Bob visited during his lifetime.

A July 2023 USA Today article also stated that the movie was shot in parts of Kingston like Trench Town, where Marley’s band was formed.

Where to watch the movie

While Bob Marley: One Love will arrive in theatres in January 2024, there has been no official announcement on whether the movie will be available to stream.

(Hero and featured image credit: OneLoveMovie/Twitter)

This story first appeared in Augustman Malaysia.