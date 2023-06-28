Michelle Yeoh to be honoured with her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

To describe Perak-born Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh as a groundbreaker would be selling her career in global entertainment short, especially when taking into consideration the success that she has charted not only in Hollywood but as well as in Hong Kong cinema where she first found her start.

In one fell swoop, she has effectively turned all preconceived notions of success for women of her age and race on their heads by bearing the respectable honour of being the very first Malaysian to ever nab a Golden Globe, a SAG Award, and yes, an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role as Evelyn Wang in the A24 absurdist action-comedy blockbuster, Everything Everywhere All At Once. And she isn’t intent on resting upon her laurels anytime soon.

If anything, it looks as though success is set to take after the veteran actress well into 2023 as it has just been announced by The Hollywood Walk of Fame that Michelle Yeoh will be honoured with a coveted Star along the famed path!

She is included among some of the most notable names to be included in their upcoming Class of 2024, which also features the late Chadwick Boseman, Chris Pine, Gal Gadot, Gwen Stefani, Toni Braxton, and 25 others.

One of Tinseltown’s most notable key attractions, The Hollywood Walk of Fame spans a total of 2.1 kilometres along 15 blocks leading down the namesake Hollywood Boulevard. To date, it features an incredible host of more than 2,700 stars made out of terrazzo and brass, each bearing prominent honourees from the film, television, and recording industries in honour of their contributions to their respective fields.

History of The Hollywood Walk of Fame

The origins of the Walk of Fame stretch as far back as 1953 to a man known as E.M. Stuart, who at the time took up the role as the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s volunteer president. Hoping to ignite a tradition that would commemorate and maintain ‘the glory of a community whose name means glamour and excitement in the four corners of the world’, the project took four years to go from prototype to its official groundbreaking ceremony in 1960.

Recipients are typically nominated through a submission process to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Walk of Fame selection committee. The process is fairly egalitarian, as anyone (fans included) can nominate any active member within the entertainment industry, so long that the nomination has been approved by the individual and their management.

But that isn’t to say that there aren’t any prerequisite conditions for nominees, either. Those who are nominated are required to first have a minimum of five years of experience in their field and have an active history of philanthropic work to boot. And come every June, the committee will convene to begin their selection process before announcing anywhere between 20 to 24 names. Film director Stanley Kramer was the first person to receive a permanent star on the Walk of Fame.

