‘Monaco’ is ‘The Crown’ But Actually Approved by the Royal Family

While Netflix’s hit show The Crown has been the subject of debate amongst viewers as to its accuracy, a new historical drama, Monaco, is being produced by members of the Grimaldi royal family themselves.

We’re still waiting for the final season of The Crown to drop but there seems to be a new show that’s jumping into the royal family historical drama foray. Monaco: Part I – The Rock will reportedly chronicle how the family Grimaldi captured the Rock of Monaco and established a dynasty that’s still going strong today. For The Crown, everyone has always wondered whether members of the British Royal Family watched it and what they thought of it. But that won’t be a necessary question for Monaco, namely because the Grimaldis are producing it.

The Crown but make it the Grimaldis and Monaco

Despite not being as well known as the UK’s Windsors and Monaco not being as large a country, the Grimaldis are the longest-reigning royal family in Europe, having ruled Monaco for eight centuries. Evidently, there are a number of stories to be told in such a long time period, which is why the producers are planning for not just a single show but a franchise as per Variety.

“The incredible story of the Grimaldis throughout the ages allows for stories to be told over generations, in the vein of what was brilliantly achieved with ‘Yellowstone,’” said Ardavan Safaee, the CEO of Pathé, one of the production companies that are onboard for the project.

Astrea Films is also producing the project, a company led by Andrea, Pierre and Beatrice Casiraghi, all of whom are Princess Caroline’s of Hanover’s children (Beatrice is a child-in-law) and thus the grandchildren of Grace Kelly, the American actress who became Princess of Monaco.

The first show is planned to depict the beginning of the Grimaldi family’s reign, and according to its producers, will unveil intriguing stories that not many people know about the family. Production is planned to start in the middle of 2024.

