‘Squid Game’ season 2: New characters revealed at Netflix’s Tudum event

Netflix officially confirmed Squid Game season 2 in June 2022 and since then, there has been a buzz among fans. Speculations about the killer doll, its release date and new games have been on the rise. Now, new characters have been revealed as well.

At the Netflix Tudum event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on 17 June (18 June IST), new actors were announced to join the cast along with season 1 veterans.

Here’s all we know about Squid Game season 2 so far

New actors joining the season 2 cast

After breaking Netflix records with season 1, the second instalment of Squid Game is almost here, and the notorious games have new players. Besides the principal actors — Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun and Gong Yoo — four new actors have joined the cast. They are Yim Si-wan, Park Sung-hoon, Kang Ha-neul and Yang Dong-eun. However, the character names and their roles are still kept under wraps.

Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-Hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo will all be returning for Squid Game Season 2! And #TUDUM just revealed four new actors who will be joining the cast! pic.twitter.com/0iofoBQ1kB — Netflix (@netflix) June 17, 2023

Hwang Dong-hyuk will helm the project as well as write it. He will also serve as an executive producer along with Kim Ji-yeon.

When is Squid Game season 2 releasing?

In a letter to fans and the global audience, Hwang said, “It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year. But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever.”

Although a particular release date is not announced, Hwang had hinted at a 2024 premiere at a September 2022 Netflix press conference. However, in other exciting news, Squid Game: The Challenge, a reality game show based on the series, will release in November on Netflix.

This November, the game you love becomes reality. #TUDUM has your first sneak peek at how the brand new competition series, Squid Game: The Challenge is coming to life. pic.twitter.com/UZWBnOIwoF — Netflix (@netflix) June 17, 2023

What to expect in Squid Game season 2

In November 2021, Hwang hinted that Squid Game season 2 will focus on the lead character of Seong Gi-hun, played by illustrious actor Lee Jung-jae. “But I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen. So, I will promise you this…Gi-hun will come back. He’ll do something for the world,” he said.

COMEBACK SQUID: Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director, creator, writer of #SquidGame says the show will be back with more Gi-hun adventures. pic.twitter.com/uqC1DIdZqy — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) November 9, 2021

Fans can also expect to discover more about the character known as the Front Man, which was played by the internationally renowned South Korean superstar Lee Byung-hun.

Squid Game season 1: Stats and how it ended

Squid Game, which debuted on 17 September 2021, is one of Netflix’s most-watched original series. According to Nielsen Streaming Content Ratings, the show was watched for over 3 billion minutes during the week of 4 October 2021.

In the first season, 456 people struggling with finances are selected to participate in a series of games. The prize for the “winner” is KRW 45.6 billion. The games that the participants have to play are basically children’s games. What turns them into survival games is a twist in each of them where the losers die. The first season ended on a cliffhanger, which left room for further exploration of the main character who won the deadly game he was forced to participate in.

Squid Game: A juggernaut on the awards circuit

Since its release, the series and its principal actors have won several awards in 2022.

Squid Game is the first series in a language other than English to receive the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards. Lee Jung-jae and HoYeon Jung also won the SAG for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, respectively, becoming the first Korean actors to do so.

For the series, Lee also became the first Asian to win the Critics Choice Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series. O Yeong-su, another main actor in the series, became the first South Korean to win the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in Television.

(Hero and feature image: Courtesy Squid Game/ Photo by Noh Juhan | Netflix/ IMDb)