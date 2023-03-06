Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ All Set to Be Staged as a New Play in London

For those who want to know what happened before the world turned upside down in Stranger Things, here is the answer. After closing the curtains with a fifth and final season, one of Netflix’s biggest original series created by the Duffer brothers (Matt and Ross) is now returning as a new stage play titled Stranger Things: The First Shadow.

On 1 March, the streaming giant announced that the play, written by Kate Trefry, who has also worked on the series, will present its world premiere by late 2023 at the Phoenix Theatre in London.

Directed by The Hours (2002) famed film and theatre director Stephen Daldry, the new play will act as a prequel to Stranger Things. Fans can also expect to see a young Jim Hopper along with other characters from the series.

More about Stranger Things: The First Shadow

According to Netflix, the new play is set in Hawkins in 1959 and “will be rooted in the mythology” and the world of Stranger Things series.

The streaming platform has released an official snippet for the play that reads, “Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce just wants to get out as soon as she can. When new student Henry Creel and his family arrive, they find a fresh start isn’t that easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.”

With familiar characters other than Jim, such as Joyce Byers, Bob Newby and Henry Creel, the stage play will take viewers “on a journey into the past that sets the groundwork for the future of Stranger Things,” said the Duffer brothers.

Tickets and other details

According to Netflix the tickets for the play will be available to the public this spring. For prior access, one can register at strangerthingsonstage.com.

More information about the play, tickets and sale-related details will be revealed in March, as per the streaming platform.

(Main and featured image credit: Netflix Tudum)