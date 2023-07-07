Did You Know Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ has a USD 18m Budget per Episode?

Pirates, Assemble! The live-action adaptation of One Piece, set to set sail on Netflix, on August 31, 2023, has been revealed to have an immense amount of budget as Netflix has high hopes for the upcoming series to become this year’s major hit.

The live-action series adapted from one of the most popular manga series by Eiichiro Oda has gone all out, with a budget of around $18 million USD per episode. This makes One Piece, one of the most expensive series to be made, even more than Game of Thrones and The Mandalorian at $15 million USD per episode.

Embodying the same storyline of the crew’s journey of securing the One Piece treasure, the series stars Iñaki Godoy as Luffy, Taz Skylar as Sanji, Mackenyu as Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami and Jacob Gibson as Usopp.

Eiichiro Oda, the original creator of One Piece also shared that he was actively involved in the production process as the executive producer, with the promise from Netflix not to release the series if he wasn’t satisfied. To pay tribute to the original series, Netflix has also decided to bring in the original Japanese voice actors to play their respective characters for the dubs.

Check out the official teaser below revealed at the Tudum event, while you wait for the series to drop on August 31. In the teaser, Luffy, confidently says, “Ever since I was a kid, the sea’s been calling me, so I’m setting out to follow my dreams. I’m going to be King of the Pirates – and I need a loyal crew.”

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong.

(Main and Feature Image Credit: Netflix)