Post Malone Concert: Dates Announced For Hong Kong And Other Asian Cities

American rapper Post Malone’s concert is happening in the city this September. He will also be heading to other cities in Asia, including Bangkok, Manila, Taipei, Seoul, and Tokyo.

The upcoming concert is part of the Asia leg of his “If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying” tour. Post Malone will be performing music from his upcoming album as well as fan favourites. Read to find out more details about the concert.

Post Malone’s concert in Hong Kong: What you need to know

Post Malone will first visit 26 stops across North America in July. Then, he will visit Asia throughout September. He will kick off the Asia leg of the tour in Bangkok and meet his Filipino fans. After that, he will head to Taipei, Seoul, and Hong Kong. The last leg of the tour will be in Tokyo towards the end of the month.

The show in Hong Kong will take place at the AsiaWorld-Expo. VIP tickets cost HKD 2,399 while all-standing tickets cost HKD 1,799 and HKD 1,099 respectively. Citibank customers can get exclusive pre-sale access on July 18 at 2 pm until July 19 at 11:59 pm.

Meanwhile, Live Nation members can secure tickets during the pre-sale on July 20 from 10 am to 11:59 pm. Simply register for pre-sale access at livenation.hk/register. General ticket sales start on July 21 at 10 am on livenation.hk.

Check out the details here

Mark your calendar for the concert dates below:

09.14 – Bangkok (Impact Challenger Hall)

09.18 – Manila (SM Mall of Asia Arena)

09.20 – Taipei (Nangang International Exhibition Centre)

09.23 – Seoul (Kintex Hall 5)

09.25 – Hong Kong (AsiaWorld-Expo)

09.27 – Tokyo (Ariake Arena)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Live Nation HK (@livenationhk)

Book your tickets here

A music extraordinaire

Besides Asia, Post Malone also announced his return to Australia in November and December for a series of shows. The tour comes just in time for the release of his fifth album, ‘Austin’ on July 28. Pre-orders are now available on the official website.

The American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer gained popularity for mixing genres of hip-hop, pop, R&B, and trap. Post Malone began his career as early as 2011 but shot to fame in 2015 with his debut single, ‘White Iverson’.

He is best known for smash hits like ‘Circles’, ‘Sunflower’, and ‘Congratulations’. Most recently, Post Malone opened for Red Hot Chili Peppers during their global stadium tour.

Post Malone is the latest artist to head to the city for a concert. He joins the likes of Fujii Kaze, Bright Vachirawit and Win Metawin, and LE SSERAFIM.

This article first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong.

(Main and feature image credit: Wikimedia Commons)