Combining gigantic space, convenient location, and magnificent views, take a closer look at the most expensive penthouses in Thailand.

As demands for city living soar, condominiums have increasingly become a lucrative investment for those living in Bangkok. Beyond the lavish living space, penthouses at these most expensive venues are the pinnacle of city life. Living amidst the elegant interiors of these spacious penthouses, with a location in the heart of Bangkok, let’s be honest: it makes coming home all the more rewarding.

7 Most Expensive Penthouses in Thailand

The only low-rise on the list is the multi-building project out on Bangna-Trad Road, Mulberry Grove the Forestias. Unlike other city-centric condominiums, Mulberry Grove focuses on the sustainability, nature, and communality. The two penthouse units each cover over 1,000 square metres of space, with several rooms and partitions for diverse usage. The green forest all around the land is the main feature that attracts many families here.

Price: approx. THB 267 million

One of the most highly anticipated properties that is about to emerge in Bangkok is the Dusit Residences and Dusit Parkside. The new residence will rise on the corner of Silom-Rama IV amid the bustling streets and lush green park, with eight extravagant penthouses to expect. Located on the top floors, the penthouses feature a double volume ceiling which is designed to mimic the open feeling of a house, with a private lift to safeguard the privacy and security of its inhabitants.

Price: approx. THB 360 million

It hasn’t been too long since Scope Langsuan officially finished its construction and we’re slowly starting to see some urbanites settling down around this brand-new building on Langsuan Road. This freehold condominium is surrounded by malls, restaurants, parks, and means of public transportation, granting it the sky rocketing price for all its one-, two-, three-bedroom, and penthouse residences. The services here are also top-notch, including, for instance, private housekeeping, bell and valet services, as well as distinguished fitness facilities.

Price: approx. THB 400 million

The Four Seasons Private Residences is a 73-storey building overlooking the Chao Phraya River on Charoen Krung Road. The refined hospitality of your favourite Four Seasons Hotel is introduced in this highly luxurious space, including the unparalleled facilities of the sky pool, river lounge, and sky lounge. The five-bedroom penthouse spans over 1,000 square metres, taking over almost an entire floor.

Price: approx. THB 475 million

Managed and operated by the five-star Mandarin Oriental Hotel, The Residences at Mandarin Oriental Bangkok is situated inside the billion dollar project of ICONSIAM. The Penthouse Duplex boasts undisturbed views of the river, although it can be argued that the property is indeed the view itself. Across the 700 square metres of space on the top 51st and 52nd floor, it is like bringing the comfort of the Mandarin Oriental Bangkok into your own home.

Price: approx. THB 485.9 million

This elegant building on Wireless Road houses Sansiri’s upscale residence project of 98 Wireless. The condominium is positioned on the super luxury league, as its penthouses and super penthouses start at around THB 70-250 million. The most expensive super penthouse is located on the highest 25th floor of the building and is rumoured to be sold to one of the most well-known businessmen in Bangkok.

Price: approx. THB 650 million

Although this project has not yet finished its construction, it is already deemed to be the most expensive penthouse in Bangkok so far. The Aman Nai Lert Bangkok is a 36-storey building comprising of 52 hotel suites and 50 residences. The penthouses, located on the 11th to 28th floor, will cover over 1,100 square metres of space with complete facilities and services of a five-star hotel. The property is expected to open in 2024.

Price: approx. THB 887.2 million

[Hero image credit: Aman Nai Lert Bangkok; featured image credit: The Residences at Mandarin Oriental Bangkok]