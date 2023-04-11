10 Best Book Recommendations by Oprah Winfrey to Enrich Your Life

Oprah Winfrey is a trailblazing icon who has inspired generations with her incredible work. She has touched upon everything to impart wisdom to the world, be it her talk show, social work, thought-proving roles in movies or even book recommendations. Oprah has been an avid reader since her formative years, and she finally launched her own Book Club in 1996. And trust us when we say that her collection has the power to transform the way you live.

There’s a reason people treasure her recommendations, which span across memoirs, self-help books, centuries-old classics, or fictional wonders. There are more than 100 books in the club which will liberate and empower you in unimaginable ways.

Oprah’s Book Club selections instantly became best sellers, and in 1999 Oprah was awarded the National Book Foundation’s 50th-anniversary gold medal for her contribution to books and authors. In addition to her expansive recommendations, Oprah has authored several books in her career. Dealing with subjects like finding life’s purpose, healing from trauma, happiness, lifestyle and more, the books offer beautiful insights.

If you’re looking to build your reading list, we’ve listed ten books from Oprah Winfrey’s Book Club to enrich your collection. So, without much ado, let’s start discovering!