Chinese Zodiac Compatibility: Know Which Sign is The Best Match for You

The Chinese zodiac is pertinent in enlightening one about the personality traits corresponding to their birth animal. Apart from this, it’s also a valuable tool for determining the compatibility between two people. Therefore, Zodiac compatibility is essential to help you learn about your relationship dynamics with others.

Just like Western astrology, some signs get along well, while others share a love-hate relationship. The Chinese zodiac compatibility can help predict how successful our ties will be. However, people still have complete control over who they choose to love.

Earlier, matchmakers used the Chinese zodiac compatibility to understand the entire landscape of an association, even between families. These findings can aid you in narrowing your choices when it comes to romantic relationships or simply mending the differences with your better half.

In a conversation with Women’s Health Magazine, Laura Lau, the co-author of The Handbook of Chinese Horoscopes, rightly calls the Chinese zodiac compatibility a “double-check”, revealing that the signs ‘naturally bring out the best of each other’. However, Lau stresses that zodiac compatibility isn’t the end-all and be-all, but a means to better know yourself and your connections.

The 12 animal signs in the Chinese zodiac are believed to be compatible if they’re four years apart. However, the incompatibility looms at six years of distance. If you’re looking for a potential romantic partner, you may want to consider what astrology has in store for you. We’ve curated a list of the best matches for each sign to know if the relationship is worth their while.

(Hero image credit: Victoria Emerson/ Pexels)

(Feature image credit: Victoria Akvarel/ Pexels)