Find Out if Your House Number Is Lucky for You

A place of utmost comfort, a haven to relax in after a hard day’s work, a space to shed all inhibitions and feel secure in one’s skin — home means different things to different people. But ultimately, it is where one’s heart is. Hence, even the most discerning lot is concerned about keeping this space sacred and auspicious. It is natural to be curious whether you have a lucky house number, even if you are not big on Vastu Shastra or numerology. Here is an easy guide to give you insights into your lucky house number calculator.

Much like the Chinese philosophy of Feng Shui, where a lot of importance is attached to the direction and placement of objects in one’s room, Vastu Shastra (literal translation: the science of architecture) is an Indian practice which stresses the importance of maintaining positive energy by balancing five elements of nature (earth, water, air, fire and space) in one’s living space. Knowing the inhabitant’s lucky number forms a big part of this practice while making a detailed chart of the property.

The chart comprises an analysis of the space based on its direction, the karmic connection of its past owners and its spiritual aura. Basic principles of Vastu Shastra are combined with numerology and used as lucky house number calculators for an individual, depending on their birth date and zodiac sign.

How to find your lucky house number

Finding your house number is fairly simple. Just take all the digits present in your home address and add them. Then, add each number of the double-digit figure to reduce it down to a single-digit value.

For example, if your house address is 56 – B/2, New Kailash Vihar, then add 5 + 6 = 11. Further, reduce this by adding 1 + 1, which gives you 2. Now, add this with the remaining figure in the address, 2. Hence, 2 + 2 = 4. Your house number is 4.

But is this house number lucky for you? Here is how you can find out.

House numbers and their significance according to your birthdate and zodiac sign

Number 1

Great for those yearning for new beginnings, house number one signifies ambition, assertiveness and power. People with birthdays 9, 10 or 28 should consider getting this as their house number to flourish in life.

Number one is considered lucky for those under the zodiac sign Leo, which has the Sun as its ruling planet. They achieve great professional success and exude optimism in every situation if they have #1 as their house number.

Number 2

Number two stands for tranquillity and is perfect for those seeking some peace of mind, away from chaos. Individuals born on the dates 2, 11, 20 or 29 should opt for this house number.

It is symbolised by the moon, which rules the emotional water sign of Cancer. People born under the sign denoted by the crab will find a perfect sense of belonging, as they retreat into a comfy home numbered 2.

Number 3

This is a great number for anyone seeking harmony as well as great career growth. Homes with number three are full of promise, as they are perfect for people seeking work-life balance. Number three is also associated with the ability to express oneself and communicate, which is the foundation for great relationships. Those born on the 12, 21 or 30 of any month should go for this number.

The zodiac signs of Sagittarius and Pisces are best suited to reside in a property with the number three as they are predicted to get immense fame and prosperity.

Number 4

Number four is all about rock-solid stability. Individuals who love to adhere to a life of discipline and rules should go for this number. The people inhabiting a house with this number are said to be futuristic and responsible. Those with birthdates 4, 13, 22 or 31 should opt for this number while finalising their house.

This number, too, is ruled by the Sun. Hence, Leos will be a perfect match here as well.

Number 5

Love adventure? Then this house number is just for you. Those who embody the meaning of wanderlust in their lives usually go for this number. People with an artistic bent of mind and abstract thinking would find it very enriching to stay in a house with number five. Those with birthdates 5, 14 and 23 should live here.

Both Gemini and Virgo are ruled by the planet of communication, Mercury, which is the same as that of number five. The creative, social and imaginative Gemini will find a lot of happiness in a home with the number five. Alternatively, Virgos can also opt for this number, as it will bring out their intelligent side and might make them more outgoing.

Number 6

Lucky house number calculator regards number six highly for its tendency to bring about luxury and opulence to a house. The primary reason for this is that number six is influenced by the planet Venus, which stands for beauty, grandeur and love. People born on the 6, 15 or 24 of any month should opt for this house number.

Earth sign Taurus and air sign Libra are more suited to have this house number because they are also ruled by the planet Venus. Since these personalities are appreciators of art and love to live king-size, they should opt for this house number.

Number 7

Seven is considered lucky for most people. The number has a lot of spiritual connotations associated with it. For one, it is ruled by the moon, which denotes emotional depth. Those trying to rise above the material world and get in touch with their meditative side should go for this house number. People with birthdates 3 or 17 should buy or rent the number seven houses.

Cancerians and Pisces, both water signs ruled by the moon, should go for this number while house hunting.

Number 8

The number eight is ruled by the intense Saturn, which denotes rules and ambition. However, the downside of this planet’s influence is melancholy and bad luck. This makes eight a tricky number because while it drives ambition, it also can lead to feelings of disappointment if your goals are unfulfilled. Only those born on the 8 or 26 of any month should choose a house with this number.

The earth sign of Capricorn and the air sign of Aquarius should purchase a home with the reduced total of number eight.

Number 9

Number nine is ruled by the planet Mars. It promotes leadership and drive, but, on the flip side, it can also bring on ego, selfishness and erratic emotions. Those born on the dates 9, 18 and 27 should opt for this number.

The fire sign of Aries is associated with Mars, and hence this space could prove lucky for them.

Angel number 11

Number 11, which is also known as the angel number, is a master number. This is considered one of the luckiest numbers for a house and is not reduced to a single-digit value. Houses with this number evoke spirituality and ensure the general well-being of their dwellers. Regardless of whether you live alone or share the space with loved ones, this is a lucky house number for all.

Conclusion

In house numerology and Vastu Shastra, the numbers one to nine have their own significance and energy. They can bring out certain qualities in their owners or dwellers. The practice of calculating these works on the basic principle that none of the numbers is negative. How you interpret their meanings and use the information to add value to your life is what makes a difference.

(Hero and Featured image credits: Image: Courtesy Waldemar/Unsplash)

This story first appeared here.