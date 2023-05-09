10 Hotel Spas in Hong Kong Offering the Finest Massage Treatments

In need of a nice relaxing massage after a long day or week of work? That’s a feeling shared by many Hongkongers. We’re always seeking tension-relieving massages and blissful treatments to feel refreshed amid the hustle and bustle of city life. Luckily, we’ll never run out of options in Hong Kong.
In Hong Kong, we are spoiled for choices, from lymphatic drainage massages that help with muscle tension to rejuvenating aromatherapy treatments. Turn to a corner, and you’ll likely find a massage spa somewhere. But for the ultimate relaxation and comfort, choosing the places with the best service is only fitting. After all, your physical and mental well-being is essential. To help with that, we’ve narrowed down hotel spas offering the best massage treatments in the city.
Whether it’s Four Seasons Hong Kong or Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong’s hotels are known for their exceptional service, top-notch facilities, and impeccable range of options. And their spa offerings are just as excellent. Looking for where to go the next time you need some pampering? See our top picks for the best massage treatments in Hong Kong. These spas also have many other on-site perks, from fancy toiletries to top-end restaurants.
Where to get a massage in Hong Kong: Hotel spas offering the best treatments
- The Oriental Spa, The Landmark Mandarin Oriental
- Asaya, Rosewood Hong Kong
- The Ritz-Carlton Spa, The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong
- The Spa, Four Seasons Hong Kong
- The Mandarin Spa, Mandarin Oriental
- Bliss Spa, W Hong Kong
- The Athletic Club and Spa, St. Regis Hong Kong
- Plateau Spa, Grand Hyatt Hong Kong
- Angsana Spa, Hotel Icon
- Chuan Spa, Cordis
The Oriental Spa spans 25,000-square-foot and occupies two floors of The Landmark Mandarin Oriental. It has a diverse range of holistic services for every guest’s needs. The spa works with world-renowned specialists such as French podiatrist French Gonzales to offer results-driven treatments and products. In addition, the hotel spa has exclusive men’s only treatments and products catering to your needs.
While there are various treatments, the Digital Wellness Escape (starting at HKD 2,180) is excellent for Hongkongers as it relaxes the mind and offers a much-needed digital detox. Seasonal therapies concentrate on massage points on the head, eyes, neck, shoulders, hands, and feet to ease stress for 90 minutes.
Asaya has become synonymous with wellness. Ditching the traditional spa concept, Asaya is about personal well-being. So, it’s unsurprising that the focus here is on emotional balance, skincare, fitness and nutrition, body treatment, and community. These are all essential to one’s overall health.
There are plenty of treatments depending on which aspect of your well-being you’d like to address. But when it comes to massages, the 90-minute Aroma Atelier is well-recommended. It uses the most appropriate blend of oils from the Aroma Atelier (starting at HKD 2,180) to ensure maximum benefits. You can also get the 90-minute Deep Tissue Massage (starts at HKD 2,280), which is especially helpful for chronically tense and contracted areas like stiff necks and sore shoulders.
The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong feels like it has everything one can only dream of experiencing: the highest bar, pool, and spa in the city. What an experience it must be to feel like your head is in the clouds, right? The Ritz-Carlton Spa is located on the hotel’s 116th floor, with incredible views of Victoria Harbour. With 11 lavish treatment rooms to boot, it’s a truly serene escape from city life.
Bring your body back to harmony with Unqind Body and Mind Experience (starting at HKD 3,150). It’s a treatment that fuses pearl antioxidants with relaxing massage techniques. Using the therapeutic benefits of warm water, Sweet Dream (starting at HKD 3,280) is the perfect choice for those in need of a soothing treat. Combine that with meditative breathing and sleep-inducing techniques.
Get the best of both worlds at Four Seasons Hong Kong’s The Spa, where rooms range from traditional designs to contemporary Western. Guests can indulge themselves in various treatments, whether it’s holistic healing rituals, beauty packages, and of course, massages. Wellness is at the spa’s core, as seen by its meditation sessions, gong baths, vibrational sound therapy workshops, and private yoga practice.
When it comes to relaxation, the spa takes pride in its Botanical Cure (HKD 4,800) massage. It begins with an infused wrap of organic healing herbs, followed by remineralising organic honey and sea salt scrub. Unlike classic massages, you’ll stand in the private steam shower, receiving a ‘spiritual bath’ of warm water and herbs. Finally, the Lomi Lomi Nui massage finishes the treatment, targeting the body and mind.
Who doesn’t want to be pampered amidst an equally beautiful interior? The Mandarin Spa is known for its 1920s Shanghai-inspired design and blissful treatments. As such, the spa offerings are mainly inspired by traditional Chinese medicine but employ modern techniques from around the world.
Aromatherapy Massage (starting at HKD 1,500) is the signature treatment, which combines the power of essential oils and the best of Eastern and Western massage techniques. The result is a feeling of physical relaxation and calm. The spa is also working with the brand 111Skin, so have a go at the 111Skin Celestial Black Diamond Sculpting (HKD 2,100). It’s a treatment that aims to deliver dramatic results through 111Skin’s Intensive Collection, shaping, smoothing, and saturating skin with nourishment. Relaxation and beauty go hand in hand here.
Situated on the 72nd floor of W Hong Kong, Bliss Spa boasts over 14,500 square feet of pure bliss! Treatments here soothe the mind and elevate your senses. The spa offers a unique Himalayan salt stone thermal stone, vitality massage pool, and aromatherapy steam bath. Also, expect breathtaking city views, all while getting pampered.
The Japanese Healing Stone therapy promises to leave you revitalised and fresh. Thanks to the five elements of therapeutic oils from Lapidem Tokyo, a natural ingredient-based stress-relieving massage oil. The treatment is based on five aspects of yin yang: wood, fire, soil, metal, and water. The price of the treatment depends on the duration. For instance, 75 minutes of using healing soapstone to ease muscle tension cost HKD 1,995, while 105 minutes cost HKD 2,550.
The Athletic Club & Spa offers a blend of luxury and tranquillity right in the middle of Hong Kong. The spa is about reconnecting the mind, body, and spirit, which is why it’s perfect for Hongkongers. There are bespoke experiences dedicated to providing maximum relaxation and rejuvenation.
For instance, Grounding Rituals (starting at HKD 1,680) encourage the body to enter a phase of deep rest. As such, it contains the signature 60-minute Aroma Heaven Massage to soothe the body and mind. However, it also comes with complimentary afternoon tea and a three-course set meal for lunch or dinner. Another treatment, Exquisite Celebration (HKD 2,180), aims to revive your energy and stabilise the heart and body. It includes a 90-minute massage of your choice or a facial. You also get a cpmplimentary healthy salad, a glass of mocktail, and access to the swimming pool and gym.
Plateau Spa prides itself in being a ‘self-contained resort within a hotel’—a place of zen that offers an escape from city life. If you can, it’s recommended to experience the retreat-like experience by staying at one of the guestrooms or the Pleteau Suite. The treatments are perfect for everyone, whether you’re going as a couple, a traveller, or need some ‘me time’.
The Peaceful treatment (HKD 2,450) has the signature Pleatau Massage followed by 60 minutes of skin refining facial and a glass of champagne to finish off. Finally, if you have the time (and budget), go for the three-hour-long Energising Treatment (HKD 4,250). It’s a 90-minute lymphatic drainage massage and a 90-minute lift facial that ends with an exceptional Plateau meal.
Angsana Spa by Banyan Tree is a renowned spa, and Hong Kong’s outpost is located in Hotel Icon. When here, admire the stunning South Asian-style decorations and artworks in the private treatment rooms. Its name Angsana is derived from a tree found in the tropical rainforest of Asia. All treatments here come with a complimentary 30-minute Calm Time of refreshments.
The Floral Chic (starts at HKD 2,200) is among the best treatments. It combines a 60-minute massage, a 15-minute body wrap, a 45-minute floral scrub, and a 60-minute choice of facial. The Vitality Starter (starts at HKD 1,800) is also great as it helps release built-up muscle tension. It contains 30 minutes of muscle stretching, 30 minutes of herbal salt compress, and an hour-long choice of body massage.
Once you step inside Chuan Spa, it’s difficult to imagine that it’s at the centre of one of Hong Kong’s most bustling districts. With holistic treatments inspired by traditional Chinese medicine, it’s no wonder Chuan Spa is well-loved among Hongkongers. There are many treatments to choose from, whether stone massage or cupping.
However, the 90-minute Chuan Signature Massage (HKD 1,680) is worth a try, as it restores your inner balance and harmony. The treatment combines essential oils (of your choice, depending on your ‘element’) with traditional Chinese acupoint massage techniques. That way, it releases tension, relieves pressure, soothes nerves, and eliminates daily fatigue. What a treat!
