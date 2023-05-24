Muwa Niseko: Your New Vacation Home in The Heart of Asian Alps

Explore the brand new alpine retreat in the picturesque landscape of Hokkaido – MUWA NISEKO grand opening in December 2023.

The powdery slopes of Niseko enchant with their grandeur, glowing as if covered in forever pure angel dust. Right at the foot of a heavenly mountain shrouded in a soft blanket of eternal snow is Grand Hirafu village – a coveted sanctuary for the skiers old and young, conquerors of the elements and aspirants looking to repose. And in the frosty month of December, a new haven for those looking to revel in the most glamorous of winter sports opens its doors – MUWA NISEKO, a brand-new luxurious all-season retreat.

MUWA NISEKO offers the ultimate ski-in, ski-out access to Niseko powder

MUWA is situated at the highest vantage of the biggest ski resort in Niseko – Grand Hirafu Resort – which offers access to extensive terrain for winter sports and vibrant nightlife in a unique international atmosphere and bustling F&B scene. MUWA NISEKO’s proud location brings unparalleled ski-in & out access to its fortunate residents – some fortunate enough to have an unrivalled ski-in & out terrace! With a direct connection to three lifts and the speedy gondola, MUWA NISEKO is a gateway to the days spent in the world-class powdery snow.











This hotel-condominium houses a total of 113 units

Inspired by Japanese tradition and aesthetics, MUWA NISEKO offers the guests a range of exquisitely designed, well-appointed lodgings from elegant studios to luxurious penthouses. With every detail carefully curated, each of 113 apartments becomes one’s own sanctuary displaying sophisticated living and dining areas, serene bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms. The larger suites feature an outdoor rotenburo bath set against breathtaking views across the mountains, as well as a private sauna and fireplace providing authentic Japanese relaxation and romantic alpine experiences in your private paradise.

Infinity onsen at MUWA NISEKO

With a holistic focus on wellness, MUWA NISEKO houses refined amenities like no other – the luxurious spa offers a range of treatments and pampering rituals that draw upon ancient healing philosophies,the private infinity onsen, one-of-a-kind in Niseko where the guests can soak in the thermal baths while admiring sweeping views of Mt. Yotei and enjoying an exquisite tea selection. To further elevate your stay, MUWA NISEKO invites you on an unparalleled gastronomic voyage, which showcases the finest seasonal ingredients from Hokkaido. The local eatery Hito (consulted by a one-Michelin-star restaurant Tacubo) offers an incredible array of all-day dining made with the special wood-fired grilling technique, while ‘Hiyama’, a famous sukiyaki restaurant in Tokyo, brings you closer to the traditional Japanese cuisine.

MUWA NISEKO construction site

MUWA promises comfort of home and luxury of 5-star hotel in an extraordinary natural setting of Hokkaido. Ownership offers privileged access to onsite facilities and dedicated concierge service such as private transportation and tour programs, providing everything needed to enjoy the best of Hokkaido’s seasonal experiences and outdoor activities. MUWA NISEKO is preparing to welcome guests for the upcoming 23/24 winter season starting from August for an ultimate memorable powdery holiday.

