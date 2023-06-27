Numerology Predictions: What the Numbers Have in Store for You in July 2023

Numerology is the study of the mystic relationship between numbers, letters, and patterns. A method of divination, numerology is a tool that is used to gain a deeper knowledge of self and others. Numerology is an occult science, connecting numbers to energies. There’s a mystic relationship between a number and coinciding events in life in numerology. We are constantly receiving cosmic energies or vibrations on Earth – some energies favour us while some cause challenges. Each of these energies is categorised by numbers, and once you explore the numbers you are exploring the energies behind them. Let’s see what June 2023 holds for you in terms of numerology.
Each person is defined by some numbers depicting the nature of a person, his behavioural patterns, and the positive and negative aspects of him, his attitude, aptitude, luck, money, and success. Let’s see what these numbers are.
Birthday Number or Root Number: The root number tells you about nature, behaviour, weakness, and strength. The date you were born, is your birthday number or lucky number. The root number for people born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 is 1. The root number for people born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 is 2. The root number for people born on 3, 12, 21, and 30 is 3. The root number for people born on 4, 13, 22, and 31 is 4. The root number for people born on 5, 14, and 23 is 5. The root number for people born on 6, 15, and 24 is 6. The root number for people born on 7,16, and 25 is 7. The root number for people born on 8,17, and 26 is 8. The root number for people born on 9, 18, and 27 is 9.
Life Path Number: This shows the path that you will be walking down in this lifetime. It shows your true nature, character, and your karmic debt. By adding the day, numerical month, and the year in which you were born and reducing to a single digit you get your life path.
Name Number or Destiny Number: This indicates what you are destined to do in your lifetime. It shows your desires are yearning and points to the strengths you should develop to fulfill them. Destiny number is calculated by numerically adding the alphabet in your full name (first, middle, and last) by reducing each name to a single digit, then adding up the total and reducing that to a single digit. – 1: A, J, S. 2: B, K, T. 3: C, L, U. 4: D, M, V. 5: E, N, W. 6: F, O, X. 7: G, P, Y. 8: H, Q, Z.9: I, R. This is the only number can be changed, played with, adjusted to make it compatible to other unchangeable numbers. We see a lot of people adding or deleting an extra alphabet in their name to make it compatible with their other numbers. For example, actor Karishma Kapoor dropped the alphabet H from her name Karishma to make it Karisma.
Sun Number: The sum of your birth date and month is your sun number. This does not change.
Personal Year Number: To determine the personal year number, add together the Sun number and the current year number (2023=7 for this year). For the personal month number, add the current month number (7 for July) to the personal year number. 5 is the universal month number for July 2023. (7+2023), 7 is for July and 7 is the year number for 2023. Add 5 to your Sun number to get your personal month number for June, and see what the numbers have in store for you.
July 2023 numerology predictions
For number 1 natives, July brings positivity and renewed vigour. This month you will be influenced by numbers 1, 7, and 5. You feel motivated to pursue your targets with fervour and determination. It is a good time, and you will be at your creative best. New projects will come your way and with the support of your colleagues, you will achieve extraordinary results. A focused mindset and hard work will make you win accolades. The financial situation will be lucrative and monetary gains are expected. This month will be good for relationships for number 1 people. They will be satisfied and enjoy their time with family and friends. Make full use of the positive energies this month.
For number 2 people, July will see nurturing relationships. You will be influenced by numbers 2, 5, and 7. Work towards strengthening your relationships and making new ones. Work might keep you busy but maintain a balance between your personal and professional life. Your financial situation will remain average, and work might be slow. Focus on interpersonal relationships. Your health might need attention, so the advice is to look after your health, particularly in July.
For number 3 natives, July will be an exciting month in terms of your career. You will need to be at your creative best to utilise all the opportunities coming your way. You will be influenced by numbers 3, 5, and 7. Be receptive to ideas even if they come from your subordinates. Your relationships might take a backseat but do not worry too much on that front. Simply focus on the opportunities coming your way. Profits will be good, and your work will be thrilling. The monetary situation will remain good, and gains are expected.
For number 4 people, July will see some ups and downs at work. You will need an organised and planned approach and a lot of hard work to meet the challenges this month. You will be influenced by numbers 4, 5, and 7. You need to have confidence in your abilities but set targets that are realistic and achievable. You need to trust people and delegate the responsibilities. You might face some losses and a financial crunch is indicated. Start planning and saving ahead of time.
For number 5 people, July will bring new opportunities in your career. You will be influenced by numbers 5 and 7 this month. If wanting a change in your work field, this is the right time. A very good month for students, as they will do exceptionally well, and a good time for all number five natives to follow their intellectual pursuits. Finances will be good, and your past investments will yield rich dividends. Travel for work and business will be fruitful. Focus on your well-being and health along with other things.
For number 6 natives, work will be average, and you might encounter some ups and downs. You will be influenced by numbers 5, 6, and 7. Focus on giving in your best and prepare yourself for some hurdles at the workplace. You need to curb your overspending this month. Any major plans for investments should be postponed for the future. You need to pay attention to your personal relationships this month. Try to spend time with your loved ones and try to pamper them.
For number 7 natives, July is a time for self-reflection. You will be influenced by numbers 5 and 7. Work will be progressive, and you will get good financial returns. Your family will be supportive, and your personal life will be smooth sailing. Your health will be fine, except for small issues but you might feel restless and fidgety for no defined reason. This is a good month to practice meditation and yoga and connect with the universe.
For number 8 people, July will bring some challenges. You will be influenced by numbers 5, 7, and 8. You will have to work hard to achieve your goals and targets. You might encounter some obstacles and overcoming them will require a lot of hard work, discipline, patience, and perseverance. Plan your month well and do not shy away from taking tough decisions. Your family will be loving and supportive. Doing some charity this month is a good idea and it will attract positive energies and bring solace.
For number 9 natives, July will see new hope and opportunities. You will be influenced by numbers 5, 7, and 9 this month. Work will be good but will create a lot of stress and pressure. Number nine people are good planners and with your sincerity and hard work you will be able to tide over the work pressure and overload. Personally, you need to let go of any attachments which cause unrest and unease. Your compassionate nature becomes your biggest enemy at times. Focus on self-care and well-being and nurture your emotional, physical, and spiritual needs.
