How Will the Penumbral Lunar Eclipse 2023 Affect Your Zodiac Sign?

Eclipses and transits are astronomical events where a celestial body partially or totally covers another celestial object. The Moon orbits around the Earth, and when the Moon, Earth, and Sun are imperfectly aligned to cast a shadow on Earth or Moon, it causes an eclipse. When the Earth’s shadow falls on the Moon a lunar eclipse occurs. The Moon’s orbit around the Earth is tilted, compared to the Earth’s orbit around the Sun. This tilt is the reason we do not have eclipses every month. We have at least 4-7 times (lunar and solar eclipses) in a year. Lunar eclipses occur on a full moon night when the earth is precisely positioned between the sun and the moon. The Moon shines because its surface reflects the Sun’s rays. The Earth blocks some of the Sun’s light from directly reaching the Moon’s surface and covers all or part of the Moon. On 5 May 2023, Moon moves through the earth’s outer shadow, and this causes a subtle darkening of the moon, and this type of eclipse is imperceptible and can go unnoticed unless you pay close attention. This penumbral lunar eclipse will start on 5 May 2023 at 20:44 PM and will end on 6 May at 01:01 PM IST. The duration is 4 hours and 18 minutes. It is slated to occur in the zodiac sign of Scorpio. It will be visible in Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. In fact, all the places, wherever the Moon is above the horizon.

Mythology

Ancient Chinese believed that a celestial dragon attacks and devours the Moon during lunar eclipses. It was a tradition in ancient China to bang drums and pots and make loud noises during eclipses to frighten that dragon away. In Hindu mythology, it is believed that Rahu’s head chases the sun and moon to devour them to take revenge for being decapitated on their remonstrance for having Amrit (divine nectar meant for the gods).

Some Do’s and Don’ts to observe during the eclipse

Do not go outside during a lunar eclipse.

If you are pregnant take special precautions because it is believed to be harmful to the developing foetus.

Refrain from eating during the eclipse.

Take a bath after the eclipse is over.

One should not travel during the eclipse. Do not start any new job or work.

Avoid any work or important business activity.

No auspicious work is undertaken or performed during this time.

It is advised not to watch the eclipse with the naked eye, although this precaution is to be followed more during solar eclipses.

Temples are shut, but worship, chant, meditate, and pray at home to negate the ill effects of the eclipse.

Donations and charity are good ideas to strengthen the Moon.

Cleanse the house thoroughly, to get rid of all negative influences after the eclipse.

Cooking should be avoided, during the eclipse.

According to some classical texts, lovemaking and sex should be avoided during the eclipse.

The Lunar Eclipse of 2023 will be a crucial point in astrology since the Moon is the significator of the mind, mentality, and emotions. It also denotes speculations and investments. Thus, the lunar eclipse will affect all these factors. It can lead to moodiness, emotional sensitivity, and outbursts, resulting in strife and conflicts in relationships. On the positive side, it can increase understanding and camaraderie among individuals. It can get new opportunities for growth and transformation and increase spirituality.

The effects of this penumbral Lunar Eclipse falling in Scorpio, which is the debilitation sign for the Moon, can vary depending on the placement, transit, and aspects of planets and the house in which the eclipse is falling. Read on to see how your zodiac sign is affected during this eclipse.

The penumbral lunar eclipse in May 2023 and how it affects the zodiac signs

How will May’s penumbral lunar eclipse affect zodiacs?

Aries (March 21 to April 19)

This Lunar Eclipse may bring some emotional upheavals for Arians. Try to stay calm and keep your emotions in control. This eclipse might get you some overseas opportunities. Some unexpected monetary gains are possible. You might make new friends and have an enjoyable time with them. Resolve all the family issues amicably and use this time to strengthen your ties with family members. It is a good time for yoga and meditation. Self-care is very important.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

This eclipse might not get positive results in relationships. You might have some misunderstanding with your partner, be open and communicative. Do not take your partner for granted. Focus on relationship conflicts at home and at the workplace. Work might not be satisfying, and you may face some delays and obstructions. Students need to work harder if they want to achieve their goals. Avoid unnecessary expenses.

Gemini (May 21 to June 20)

This eclipse may bring about some positive changes. You might win some awards and your colleagues and seniors will look up to you. You will be at your creative best. There are good chances to get a promotion and a hike in salary. Personal finances will escalate. Your relationships will improve, and you will enjoy harmony at home. Any pending legal matters will get sorted out in your favour. It is the best time for self-care and healing. Try yoga, meditation, and focus on spiritual growth.

Cancer (June 21 to July 22)

The owner of this zodiac, the Moon is in distress. Hence Cancerians will face some difficulties in work and relationships. Do not make any investments and be very careful with your expenses. Do not venture out into and new project or work. You will have to work on your emotions avoid all outbursts stay calm and react after considering all aspects of the situation. During this time, just lie low and concentrate on your physical and emotional well-being. Try indulging in some sports activities.

Leo (July 23 to August 22)

This eclipse is likely to get positive changes for Leo sun sign natives. You will benefit both on the personal and professional front. Partnerships will flourish and it is a good time to think about marriage. Business collaborations will be fruitful. It is a good time to focus on communication and collaboration in partnerships. Leo natives will achieve success personally, professionally, and financially. Your mother’s health might be of concern.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22)

This lunar eclipse on 5 May 2023 eclipse will provide an opportunity for growth. This earth sign will see positive changes in finances and careers. A change in job and lucrative business offers will come your way. You need to think carefully before signing on the dotted line. It is a good time for investments and financial planning. You will enjoy good health and good relationships with family, partners, and friends.

Libra (September 23 to October 22)

Libra Sun sign natives will get opportunities to show their creative talent and will win accolades in the field of work. You might be emotionally overcharged and over-reactive You really need to be careful about emotional outbursts. You need to relax and focus on all spheres of your life. Self-care is very important and neglecting it might harm your health. It is a good time for physical exercise.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 21)

This Sun sign is where the eclipse is slated to occur, and natives of this sun sign will get the strength to become emotionally stronger. This celestial event will enlighten you spiritually and change your perspective on life. You will feel content and satisfied. Love life will be good and so will the bonding among family members. You might be letting go of lots of things that bothered you in the past. Your career and finances will be status quo.

Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21)

The penumbral Lunar Eclipse on 5 May 2023 will bring positive changes to this zodiac sign natives. They will see a rise and growth in their careers. Expenditure might be a cause for concern, and you need to scale down and save money. Your relationships will be fulfilling, and new friendships will develop, giving you a lot of happiness. You will become more spiritual and positive. You need to be careful regarding your health.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19)

The natives of this Sun sign will have to work on their communication skills. You might get new responsibilities at work. Your colleagues and seniors will be very supportive and appreciative. Your work will win you accolades and cooperation from your subordinates. Your finances will increase considerably. You will have good romantic relationships and your family will also be supportive.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18)

During this eclipse, Aquarians might retrospect a lot. Past should have, and could have, might bother you a lot. You need to forget what is past and cannot be altered. You will get a lot of work-related opportunities, be prepared to take them. Good finances are indicated. Be positive in your relationships and do not let the past spoil things for you. Forget all grudges with the family and try to strengthen the bonds of bonhomie.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20)

This Lunar eclipse of 5 May 2023 will bring mixed results for Piscean natives. You will get good career opportunities and financial gains, which might be less than expected. You will have to work very hard to achieve your goals. You might feel emotionally distressed nothing, think positive. Work towards having a good relationship with your loved ones. The family will be supportive.

