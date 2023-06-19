How Will Saturn Retrograde 2023 Affect Your Zodiac Sign?

Saturn has a big impact on the zodiac system. In March 2020, it last went retrograde in the sun sign of Aquarius. Now, the so-called planet of karma has entered the dreamy sign of Pisces. Let’s see what Saturn retrograde 2023 will mean for all the zodiacs.

Saturn moved into the water sign of Pisces on 7 March and will begin to retrograde on 17 June, until 4 November. One of the slowest-moving planets in the solar system, it takes roughly 25-30 years for Saturn to travel through all 12 zodiac signs. This planet is associated with rules, regulations, time, discipline and tasks.

2023 will see Saturn retrograde in Pisces: Definition and astrological relevance?

Saturn always ensures that individuals pay their karmic debts. It encourages the zodiacs to prioritise time, strives for excellence in both their personal and their professional lives, and exemplify a high level of order and discipline.

When Saturn – a stern and restrictive planet – moves into the more positive and imaginative Pisces and appears to be going backwards from earthly observers, what kind of impact is seen?

Due to Saturn’s retrograde motion in its sign, Pisces is presented with a clear structure in pursuit of inner growth, something associated with spiritualism. This combined with the ruling planet, Neptune, encourages them to venture off into the land of dreams and explore alternate realities.

All zodiacs will see changes in their lives due to Saturn’s retrograde, though the effects will not be as abrupt as with a planet like Mercury. As a slow-moving planet, Saturn will force people to confront any emotional baggage and come out of situations that no longer benefit them, which may cause moments of confusion as people are forced to reevaluate their lives in a more realistic light.

To all zodiacs looking to get through this difficult period: don’t be scared to start new routines and habits as the outcome of this effort will be worth it. Saturn always makes sure of it!

The Impact of Saturn’s Retrograde on the 12 Zodiac Signs

Aries (21 March – 19 April)

This cardinal fire sign denoted by the ram is about to undergo an introspective journey thanks to Saturn retrograde in Pisces. This astrological event will help this zodiac improve their emotional and mental health by teaching them to prioritise their inner peace and self-acceptance. The positive effects of this event will allow this fiery sign to become calmer and more accepting of themselves.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May)

Taurus, symbolised by a celestial bull, will be closely focused on keeping their boundaries in place as Saturn, the planet currently in retrograde, comes into view. The universe may send some positive people Taurus way, allowing them the chance to decide who to keep in their social circle; this will mean Taurus only add value to their life. Taureans should be aware of the signs in the sky to reap the benefits of someone possibly joining their lives in the future.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June)

The Twins, denoted by the mutable air signs, are known to struggle with juggling the many ideas their intelligent minds create. As Saturn retrogrades in Pisces, this potential will be reigned in; although difficult initially, the Twins will be urged to focus on one task at a time and build an empire for themselves, step-by-step. This period will mark an important developmental stage for them in regard to their careers.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July)

Cancerians, the emotional water sign denoted by the crab, are facing a challenging time ahead. As Saturn moves into Pisces, it will force the cardinal water sign to change its core beliefs and explore new areas. Though difficult, this process is necessary for growth, so Cancerians must embrace it wholeheartedly. As the cycle progresses, they will be inspired to take up new tasks and develop new skills, with potentially uncomfortable situations arising along the way.

Leo (23 July – 22 August)

Leos, the usually fierce and flamboyant fixed sign, may be in for some emotional flux in the near future. Any ex-relationships, financial debt or other types of baggage may come back for retribution. Saturn’s recent activity in the sign of Leo may make the ride a little bumpy. However, Leos’ self-love is sure to see them through these trying times, and the end result of these troubling situations is sure to result in a gain for them.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September)

For Virgo, a meticulous Earth sign, this is a crucial moment. Their romantic relationships are likely to become something more substantial, while they’ll also reassess and sever ties that no longer benefit them.

Libra (23 September – 22 October)

For the air sign Libra, the focus this month will be on maintaining good health. They will be more likely to take care of themselves, limit their activities and strive to keep a healthy lifestyle. This may lead to Librans being less sociable than usual, in order to make sure they don’t put their wellness at risk.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November)

Saturn’s retrograde in Pisces will offer Scorpios the perfect opportunity to tap into their creative side. The fixed sign must take this opportunity to finish any projects they have left unfinished and embrace new and exciting assignments. This is an excellent time for Scorpios in arts or creative fields to take advantage of their increased discipline and inspiration.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December)

Saturn’s retrograde in Pisces gives free-spirited Fire sign individuals the chance to restore their reputations. This eccentric and honest sign is likely to limit their social engagements and take a more individualistic approach. Such a move will no doubt bring with it a surge in wanderlust and an urge to detach themselves from any commitment.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January)

The final earth sign, Capricorn, is ruled by the planet Saturn – meaning that when it goes into retrograde, its world is turned upside down. Whilst this can be initially difficult for the disciplined and workaholic Capricorns to adapt to, they will eventually relish the opportunity to take it a bit easier. This phenomenon can serve as a reminder to take pleasure in unwinding, something which is a challenge for these determined characters, as go-with-the-flow is not their natural attitude.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February)

For air signs, this period is likely to be especially focused on financial matters. They will be encouraged to consider prudent investments, pay close attention to their spending habits and take steps to increase their wealth for the future.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March)

This month, all eyes will be on Pisces as Saturn retrogrades in the mutable water sign. Represented by the fishes, this meditative sign will receive a reality cheque, pushing them out of their comfort zone. However, if viewed positively, this can be taken as the perfect opportunity to turn dreams into reality, with a nudge from the universe.

