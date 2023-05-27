Strawberry Moon in June 2023: Here’s What the Full Moon Means for Your Zodiac Sign

The strawberry moon in June 2023 marks the end of spring, ushering in bright summers. Also known as the strawberry supermoon, the full moon symbolises abundance and prosperity.

It also represents the blooming flowers, fruits and bountiful nature and will be fully illuminated at around 9.00 am IST on 4 June 2023. Here is what this supermoon stands for, its meaning and its relevance for zodiac signs.

Strawberry moon: The story behind this moniker

The name has nothing to do with the appearance of the moon. There is a scientific reason and cultural relevance to its moniker. Farmer’s Almanac traces the name’s origins back to Native American Algonquian tribes that inhabited the northeastern region of the United States and Ojibwe, Dakota and Lakota areas “to mark the ripening of June-bearing strawberries that are ready to be gathered.”

What is the astrological relevance of the strawberry moon?

The full strawberry moon of June 2023 will be illuminated in the house of Sagittarius — the last fire sign of the zodiac ruled by the planet of adventure, Jupiter. This phenomenon ushers in a lot of promise astrologically. This mutable sun sign is all about travelling and exploration.

Astrologers claim that the strawberry supermoon in 2023 will bring hope, positivity and the fruition of plans. All zodiacs will be optimistic to take on new conquests and courageously follow their goals.

The full moon will complement the planet of drive and motivation, Mars, and clash with the planet of rules and discipline, Saturn. But this will not negatively affect the zodiacs because Jupiter, which is a planet ruling this illumination, bodes well with Saturn to create a kind of semblance for all the zodiacs which will encourage them to achieve long-term goals.

Strawberry moon and its effect on the 12 zodiac signs

Aries (21 March – 19 April)

This fire sign is ruled by the planet Mars, which, as mentioned above, complements the full moon in June 2023. It is predicted that this cardinal sign, denoted by the ram, would love to take on new endeavours like settling abroad and going on a self-reflective or soul-searching journey.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May)

The earth sign of Taurus, denoted by the celestial bull, will have an overall fulfilling time with them getting comfortable in their romantic relationships and focussing on the financial part of their lives.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June)

Gemini is an air sign denoted by The Twins and represents the duality in the zodiac system. Ruled by the planet of communication, this sign will have some defining moments in their romantic relationship during this full moon. It would be a make-or-break period for them, with either making a long-term commitment to their partner or ending the relationship altogether.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July)

The strawberry moon of 2023 is career-defining for the emotional crab. The sign, which is ruled by the moon, will, for a change, focus more on their jobs and create a much-needed semblance between their professional goals and personal health.

Leo (23 July – 22 August)

This full moon is all about family for the charismatic and regal Leo denoted by the lion. The fixed fire sign ruled by the Sun will spend some memorable time with their loved ones, including a romantic partner and kids. Single Leos might go back to their ex-lovers.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September)

The usually practical and goal-oriented Virgo denoted by the virgin will turn their attention towards their home and hearth. They would be influenced by this full moon to do a selfless act towards a family member.

Libra (23 September– 22 October)

Dominated by the planet of love and money, Venus, they are easily attracted to finer things in life and the creative sector. This cardinal air sign will be extremely motivated to work towards achieving their professional goals. And the ones in creative fields, like writing or advertising, will be very successful during this full moon.

Scorpio (23 October– 21 November)

Scorpios will see a transformation of sorts this full moon. Inquisitive and deep, this fixed water sign is often misunderstood to be revengeful and is perceived to have a bit of a dark disposition. This sign is ruled by the planet Pluto and will focus their attention towards wealth creation, preservation and restoration.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December)

This full moon is important for this mutable fire sign because it is illuminated in its house. The good news is that all their efforts with regard to their work will see great results, and they would also get an opportunity to take stock of their personal relationships. They would also be prompted to take a hard call for the same.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January)

A word of caution for this earth sign ruled by the planet Saturn — prioritise your mental health over everything else. Since this full moon clashes with Saturn, they will feel a bit overwhelmed with emotions. Hence, they need to take a step back and continue their healing journey.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February)

The usually reticent and forward-thinking Aquarius will be nudged by this strawberry moon to party and socialise more with people. Guess it would be all play and less work for this air sign denoted by the symbol of a water carrier.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March)

The strawberry moon of June 2023 will bring great career opportunities for this meditative and imaginative water sign. A new job or a promotion is on the cards for this zodiac.

(Hero and featured image: Courtesy of Dylan Sauerwein/Unsplash)

This story first appeared here.