Elite Education: 12 of the World’s Most Expensive Boarding Schools

At a time when luxurious homes, expensive sports cars, and designer wardrobes have almost become a rite of passage for society’s most affluent, enrolling your children in the world’s most expensive boarding schools comes as an inevitable yet incomparable investment. Apart from cultivating friendships with the offspring of royals and billionaires, graduates from these top-ranked institutes have access to the best education their generational wealth can buy. Offering thought-provoking extra-curricular activities, a diverse roster of subjects, and many other lavish perks, these schools establish that all in all, they’re not just another brick in the wall.

And, as it turns out, the creme de la creme of boarding schools are mostly situated in Switzerland. While its conducive tax policies have attracted wealthy businesspeople since time immemorial, the small country has also climbed the ladder when it comes to providing state-of-the-art facilities; ranking second-best among the different education systems in the world. Switzerland also happens to be one of the most tolerant, prosperous, eco-friendly, and progressive countries globally. It boasts no fewer than four national languages: German, French, Italian, and Romansh.

How does one assess the most expensive schools in the world?

There exists a variety of ranking systems that assess the quality of education offered by these exclusive institutions. Annually, a number of research firms meticulously compile lists of the finest academic offerings. In 2023, Fortune Education published a 250-point directory of top boarding schools around the world with a special mention of its most recognised fields. However, with quality education comes increased competition and surprisingly, a more democratic admissions system.

The best boarding schools, additionally, stand out for their academic excellence, focus on student learning, and dedication to community service. Many top-ranked boarding schools feature a strong track record of college admissions at selective schools while also offering financial aid packages to help less-equipped families.

Equipped with the likes of private boats, equestrian centres and zero-gravity space modules, scroll down to see some of the most exclusive and expensive boarding schools in the world, ranked according to their tuition fees.

The most expensive boarding schools in the world