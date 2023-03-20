What Elaine Kwok Does in a Day with BMW

Elaine Kwok wears many, many hats. From managing partner at Hauser & Wirth Asia to adoring mother to her three young children, it’s increasingly imperative, especially in the thick of Art Month, for Kwok to be where she needs to be, exactly when she needs to be.

After years of pandemic-condition editions, Art Basel Hong Kong is finally returning in full, magnificent, maskless force at the tail-end of March. “It’s officially my first since I’ve joined the gallery world,” says Elaine Kwok, whose appointment at Hauser & Wirth Asia began in February of last year. “I cannot wait to show off my hometown to the international world again.”

The patent excitement, though, is owed to months upon months of preparation; Hauser & Wirth Hong Kong, in particular, has been busy finalising artist Rashid Johnson’s first solo exhibition in Asia. Amid the toiling meetings and appointments that must occur in order to bring to life world-class exhibitions and presentations as is key to Kwok’s role, the managing partner remains insistent on being as present as possible for her family. “My career is very exciting, but my children still require a lot of my attention,” she says.

For Kwok, there's no compromising on her values, and no compromising on ever having to choose between motherhood and a thriving career.

