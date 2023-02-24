Meet the Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric, A Beacon of Sustainability

The Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric marks the beginning of Volvo Car Malaysia’s commitment to its Race to Zero, as it aims to be a fully electric car maker by 2030.

It’s an exciting new year for electric car enthusiasts as Volvo Car Malaysia announces the all-new version of the Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric and the XC40 series with the model year 2023.

First introduced by Volvo Car Malaysia in March 2022, the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric is the manufacturer’s first electric vehicle on the market. The model received an overwhelming response following its debut, with over 400 orders within the first two months, delivering all units by June 2022. The XC40 Recharge Pure Electric was also the first Volvo car model available for purchase bookings online.

The popularity of electric vehicles within the local scene has risen steadily, with more than 10,000 fully electric vehicles registered by the Road Transport Department Malaysia (JPJ) as of December 2022. The government has incentivised the embrace of electric vehicles (EVs), which will benefit from road tax exemptions until December 31, 2025, for locally assembled (CKD) EVs.

The XC40 Recharge Pure Electric is Volvo Car Malaysia – and the nation’s – first-ever locally assembled pure electric vehicle. Stylish and sustainable, the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric delivers smooth acceleration with zero tailpipe emissions, making it the greener choice for a better tomorrow.

The new model year 2023 XC40 Recharge Pure Electric comes to local consumers at RM278,888 with distinctive new features alongside a classy new slate blue exterior colour, Fjord Blue. With updated front and rim designs and Charcoal Connect Suede textile interiors, the visual updates enhance the sophisticated model.

In performance, drivers can look forward to an Updated Foot Movement Direction Module (FMDM) and a new gear lever sculpted with a leather-free charcoal gear shift. With a PM2.5 air purifier complete with a remote pre-cleaning function enabled through a mobile device, it is possible to improve air quality for passengers prior to departure for a more comfortable ride. With a fully charged battery, the new XC40 Recharge Pure Electric has an impressive travel range of up to 438km in ideal conditions.

“The astounding success of the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric tells me we are moving in the right direction with our all-electric journey,” says Charles Frump, Managing Director of Volvo Car Malaysia. “Since the introduction of our electrification agenda, we are constantly seeking ways to improve customers’ driving experiences. With the new upgrades of the model year 2023 XC40 Recharge Pure Electric, we believe customers can expect an enhanced driving experience that provides them with the freedom to move in a personal, sustainable, and safe way.”

The model year 2023 updates are also available to the XC40 Recharge T5 Ultimate (Plug-in Hybrid) and XC40 B5 Ultimate (Mild Hybrid). The two models have seen a facelift to their design, transitioning from the Touring Chassis to a Dynamic Chassis. The feature is a self-adjusting chassis tapping into sensors to monitor the car’s behaviour. The MY23 XC40 models are available in six colour options, including Black Stone, Crystal White, Sage Green, Silver Dawn, Thunder Grey and the new Fjord Blue.

Interested buyers can now purchase or book a test drive for the XC40 models on Volvo Car Malaysia’s official website or through any Volvo authorised dealer.

