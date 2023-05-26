Fashion and automobile brands are invading the real estate circle with luxurious branded residences. Read on to find your favourite luxury brands in new light.

The identity of a brand can be openly expressed in the space and design of a residence. Therefore, if you really trust the brand’s taste and signature style, you’re quite guaranteed to also love their statement-making homes or branded residences.

5 branded residences that are a dream to live in

The Italian jewellery brand tapped into hospitality with its first Bulgari Hotel Milano in 2004. In recent years, the brand has acquired what seems like a whole territory on Dubai’s Jumeirah Bay under the name ‘Bulgari Resort and Residences.’ The huge property opened in 2017 with 173 apartments and 15 mansions in addition to the hotel’s guestrooms. However, even more grandiose residences are coming. The new Bulgari Lighthouse will be a high-rise building that boasts 31 penthouses plus a seven-bedroom Villa in the Sky on the rooftop. The new property will open in 2027.

While Giorgio Armani is known for many things, whether it be clothing, leather works, or cosmetics, they’re also experienced in the hospitality field. Armani Hotels are scattered worldwide, as well as Armani branded homes which are located in London, Dubai, Istanbul, Beijing, and more. Another project coming up is the Armani flagship in New York which has 19 apartments sitting on top of the store. The construction is expected to be completed this 2023.

Porsche entered the real estate world in 2017 with its first Porsche Design residential tower in Miami. The one-of-a-kind apartment block provides 132 luxurious residences with several privileges including a Dezervator system, an elevator that takes the residents and their vehicles up straight to their units. Other highlights include the magnificent views of the adjacent Atlantic Ocean, a private restaurant, private cinema, and a racing simulator.

Coming up in Miami in 2026, the first Bentley Residences will sit facing the Atlantic Ocean, which can be admired through the floor-to-ceiling windows in each of the rooms. The Dezervator vehicular elevator is also present here, along with three levels of Bentley Home amenities. Expect to find a lounge and whiskey bar, cigar lounge, outdoor yoga studio, spa, restaurants, and an in-suite dining service amongst the facilities.

From studios to penthouses, the 391-unit Aston Martin Residences is a sophisticated space. Beyond the floor-to-ceiling windows are the panoramic views of Biscayne Bay and the Miami River. For the most exciting part of all, the triplex penthouse offers not just a home but also a vehicle with the special Aston Martin Vulcan race car that comes with the property.

[Hero and featured image credit: Bulgari]