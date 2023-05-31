facebook

Bugatti Residences by Binghatti Debuts in Dubai

By Tania Tarafdar
31 May 2023
Bugatti Residences by Binghatti Debuts in Dubai
Lifestyle
Bugatti Residences by Binghatti Debuts in Dubai

Bugatti jumps on the bandwagon of branded residences by building its very own skyscraper. The automotive industry is on a roll. Following the debut of Aston Martin and Bentley‘s buildings, Bugatti is revealing its residence in Dubai, launched in partnership with Emirati developer Binghatti.

Aptly named, the luxury automaker’s new venture is a 42-storey tower in the city’s Business Bay area. It represents a futuristic oasis with a flowing structure fitted with linear balconies. In the interior of the building, Bugatti’s luxurious design reigns, featuring a gold-hued foyer, floor-to-ceiling windows and marble and light wooden decor that make way for natural light. Fancy, right?

  • Bugatti Residences by Binghatti
    Bugatti Residences by Binghatti
  • Bugatti Residences by Binghatti
  • Bugatti Residences by Binghatti
  • Bugatti Residences by Binghatti

The ultra-modern residence comprises 171 Riviera Mansions and 11 Sky Mansion Penthouses that come equipped with customisation and multi-use layouts. Residents also have access to two garage-to-penthouse car lifts, naturally. 

Amenities include a full-on Riviera-inspired beach (!), private pool and jacuzzi spa, fitness club, chef’s table and a members’ club, as well as the usual valets, chauffeurs and concierge services.

Do you wish to be a part of this luxurious abode in Dubai? Find out more about the by Binghatti and how you can cop a unit of your own on the official website.

This story first appeared here.

Architecture Bugatti Bugatti Residences by Binghatti Dubai residential development residential skyscraper
Bugatti Residences by Binghatti Debuts in Dubai

Tania Tarafdar

Tania and yoga are in an eternal relationship. You can see her breaking into yoga asanas in the snow-capped Alps and the Mediterranean Sea coastline. Her friends swear by her food and travel recommendations.

You might also like

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.