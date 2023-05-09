Sculptural Things We Loved This Month

This month we’re entranced by the remarkable creations of artisans. We’ve beheld golden cats brought to life, ancient idols reborn in ceramic form and feminine beauties extolled through exquisite fabrics in a manner not dissimilar to how they were venerated in marble and clay in times long gone.

Schiaparelli

Daniel Roseberry declared his Schiaparelli spring/summer 2023 haute couture show to be the agony of wanting to surprise. With models transformed into walking sculptures, foam heads of feline beasts and beguilingly low-cut tuxedos complete with plunging sleeves in unparalleled gradients, we can say without question it was a pageant of artworks brought to life with grace and aplomb.

VGnewtrend

The artisans at Venetian brand VGnewtrend display a mastery of their craft by imprisoning the Roman goddess Juno within this ceramic vase. Burnished in a warm sheen of metallic brass, the sculpture imparts an air of sophistication and transforms any abode into a temple.

Ferragamo

Cuff her hands from wrist to wrist with Ferragamo bracelets. Intricately fashioned into a distinctive and seductive shape, it captivates with a weighty allure and opulent sheen.

Lanvin

The magnificent Pencil Cat bag stands as a testament to Lanvin’s enduring history, with a sculptural feline handle echoing the andiron that once belonged to the house’s founding genius. Adorned with glimmering accents of ornate gold-leaf detailing and flowering vines, it’s sure to inspire awe in all who come across it.

Lalique

The magisterial design of the Plume Blanche bottle, which is inspired by René Lalique’s illustration of Montesquieu’s book Les Paons, sparkles with the grandeur of a peacock’s tail feathers etched on a golden surface. The scent within is no less exquisite, enchanting the senses with dulcet violet leaves, lush jasmine, musk and heliotrope.

Alaia

These Alaïa shoes, inspired by cabaret dancers against a glittering Parisian skyline, are made with one purpose in mind: to enchant. The cheeky golden sculptural heels come alive when you twirl and strut your way through a crowded ballroom or ascend a grand staircase, transfixing every eye.