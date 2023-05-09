The Best Exhibitions to Visit in Hong Kong Right Now

From Katherine Bernhardt’s vibrant canvases to Edward Burtynsky’s mesmerising aerial images, don’t miss our best picks of art exhibitions to visit in Hong Kong this month

The Seed of Peace

Until May 25

Los Angeles-based husband-and-wife artist duo Giorgiko’s first solo exhibition in Hong Kong features 25 new oil paintings and ink drawings. The works depict journeys by childlike characters, with the aim of exploring and narrating their search for peace by creating a parallel universe to our own. Through storytelling, Giorgiko also re-interpret the death and resurrection of Christ.

WOAW Gallery, 5 Sun Street, Wan Chai

Eating One’s Tail

Until May 13

It’s the last opportunity to see Rossi & Rossi’s overview of Indian-born Singaporean artist Shubigi Rao, known for her multi- disciplinary projects with layered installations of books and drawings, etchings and archives. This show examines systems of knowledge as well as displacement as a contemporary crisis affecting people, languages, and cultures.

Rossi & Rossi, 11/F, M Place, 54 Wong Chuk Hang Road, Wong Chuk Hang

Dummy Doll Jealous Eyes Ditto Pikachu Beefy Mimikyu Rough Play Galarian Rapid Dash Libra Horn Hp 270 Vmax Full Art

Until August 5

For her first solo exhibition in Hong Kong, American artist Katherine Bernhardt is showing new paintings based upon Japanese Pokémon characters that employ her signature vibrant use of colour. On each canvas Bernhardt – with her slightly improvised way of working – uses both spray paint and acrylic paint to create her lively works.

David Zwirner, 5–6/F, H Queen’s, 80 Queen’s Road Central

African Studies

Until May 20

Canadian photographer Edward Burtynsky’s mesmerising aerial images of African landscapes aim to show the contrast between agriculture and urbanisation, depicting the impact of human activity on the continent juxtaposed against pristine landscapes as a reminder of nature’s frailty. Parallels have been drawn between Burtynsky’s photographs and Modernist abstraction.

Flowers Gallery, 49 Tung Street, Sheung Wan