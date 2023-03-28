facebook

A 5-Star ‘Dream of the Desert’ Train is Set to Debut in Saudi Arabia in 2025

By Paint Chayanin
Lifestyle Writer, Bangkok
28 Mar 2023
A 5-Star ‘Dream of the Desert’ Train is Set to Debut in Saudi Arabia in 2025
Lifestyle
A 5-Star ‘Dream of the Desert’ Train is Set to Debut in Saudi Arabia in 2025

Ever dreamed of gliding seamlessly across the far-reaching sand dunes? Well, dream no more, because Saudi Arabia is about to welcome its first luxury train, the Dream of the Desert.

Arsenale Group, the Italian multi-brand company behind Soho House Roma, Hotel Santavenere Maratea, Orient Express La Dolce Vita and more, has recently signed a memorandum with Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) to construct a 51-million-dollar train project. Named Dream of the Desert, the five-star train will take travellers from Riyadh to Al Qurayyat, passing Al Wassim, Hail, and Al Jouf in between.

The train will definitely help promote tourism within the country, as visitors and residents will have the chance to experience this mysterious kingdom through the luxury of train travel.

The train is expected to launch in 2025.

[Hero and featured image credit: Orient Express]

saudi arabia orient express
A 5-Star ‘Dream of the Desert’ Train is Set to Debut in Saudi Arabia in 2025

Paint Chayanin

Lifestyle Writer, Bangkok

In spite of her name, Paint can't really paint or even draw. Life, for her, is a journey in search of good chocolates, fries, chicken wings, and the implication behind her fat cats' split personalities.

You might also like

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.