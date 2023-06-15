Experience Five-Star Hotel Luxury in the Sky with These New First-Class Cabins

Champagne-filled glasses, Michelin-star restaurant-level food, toiletries from luxury brands, high-definition screens and the most comfortable beds to sleep on for a long, yet comfortable, journey — all this and more can be expected in the newly upgraded first-class suites of many airlines.

These first-class suites are as good as any premium hotel room with additional amenities like sofas, double beds, wardrobes and minibars. From booking a chef to walk-in showers, the sky is the limit for exclusive experiences on offer. Scroll below to find out the airlines that have recently started providing these luxurious in-flight comforts.

Airlines that have updated their first-class suites

Singapore Airlines – A380 aircraft

Singapore Airlines’ A380 aircraft was recently modified to give an unmatched luxury experience in their first-class suites. Designed by the French luxury yacht designer Jean-Jacques Coste, Singapore Airlines became the first and only commercial airline which has a double bed in the sky.

What can you expect?

In the 50 square feet space offered to each passenger, you can expect reclining armchairs (upholstered by Poltrona Frau), a 32-inch HD touchscreen, sliding doors and a comfortable bed, and everything in the suite is controlled with a handheld tablet. You also get the comfiest of pyjamas, slippers, Bang & Olufsen noise-cancelling headphones, Lalique’s amenity kit and a wardrobe chest. There are six suites available for first-class passengers.

All Nippon Airways (ANA)- Boeing 777-300 ER

This Japanese airline offers ultimate comfort and exclusivity with only eight suites in its first class. Each seat has a sliding door, a closet and plenty of storage to feel like royalty up in the sky.

What can you expect?

While the food menu can be different depending on the routes, you can expect both traditional Japanese as well as international dishes during your journey. From sliding into 100 percent cotton loungewear to resting your head on the fluffy light pillow for a good night’s sleep, you can relax and enjoy a movie marathon on the large 43-inch widescreen 4K monitor in the private cabin.

Air France Boeing 777-300ER

With just four private suites, Air France’s first-class (La Premiere) is counted among the best in commercial aviation. La Premiere suites have interiors done in a classic design that comprises suede, soft-leather fabric and metallic finishes.

What can you expect?

The cabins come with curtains, a bedside lamp and an ottoman to relax your feet on. The travel kits for this luxe suite contain face and body products by Sisley. For entertainment, the flyers get an intuitive touchscreen interface available in 12 languages and Denon over-the-ear headphones.

Passengers can expect a Michelin-star dining experience with dishes on menus by chefs like Arnaud Lallement, Mauro Colagreco, Régis Marcon Emmanuel Renaut, chef Julien Royer and Jean-François Rouquette. The wine (from French vineyards) and champagne menu is curated by one of the world’s top sommeliers, Paolo Basso.

As part of their first-class services, you can expect chauffer-driven Hertz DriveU ride in selective French cities as well.

Qatar Airways Airbus A380

Famous for its Business Class experience, Qatar Airways’ first class suites, too, have set a higher standard in luxury air travel with their premium amenities.

What can you expect?

Ascending on Qatar Airways’ Airbus A380 staircase, you enter the spacious first-class suites with distinct features. With ultra-wide seats that recline to a flatbed and a privacy partition, you get your own mile-high sanctum. Order from a lavish a la carte menu to indulge in delectable cuisines. Another attractive feature of the suite is the signature Osciettra caviar served with heated buttermilk blinis and Melba toast bread. Make the most of this experience by retiring for the night in designer loungewear by The White Company and Diptyque’s amenity kits.

Swiss International Boeing 777-300ER and the Airbus A340-300

Fly first class (SWISS First) in Swiss International to enter the luxurious private suite that offers the industry’s largest video screen and a delightful dining experience with dishes from Canton of Bern, whipped up by chef Marc Joshua Engel.

What can you expect?

Besides comfortable armchair-style seats that convert into a flatbed, the airline offers a wardrobe with storage space. Call it a night by changing into pyjamas from Zimmerli of Switzerland and Soeder cosmetics for ultimate comfort.

Emirates Boeing 777-300ER

Available on select routes, Emirates’ First Class private suite offers ultimate luxury with ambient lighting, floor-to-ceiling doors and call-upon staff.

What can you expect?

A personal minibar, vanity mirror, table, and electronically closing door are the things you can expect in your slumber chamber. The airline also offers a shower spa facility, an allergy-free Byredo skincare kit and a Le Gemme collection from Bvlgari. In the entertainment section, experience high-quality, noise-cancellation headphones from Bowers & Wilkins that are perfect for blocking any ambient noise.

Lufthansa’s Airbus A350-900

Though it is not available currently, it is worth a mention. Lufthansa’s new Allegris First Class, on its Airbus A350-990s, will be available in 2024. With its Allegris programme, the airline aspires to offer experiences customised to each passenger’s needs, especially for long-haul journeys.

What can you expect?

Designed by PriestmanGoode, the deluxe cabin will comprise three suites, each with four seats, with one-meter wide seats transformable into flatbeds and a gourmet menu. Additionally, there will be wireless charging stations, screens fitting the complete suite, shoulder sink-ins and personal wardrobes.

Air India

Air India is also upgrading and launching its new first- and business-class suites in mid-2024 as part of its ambitious transformation plan ‘Vihaan.AI’, which is Sanskrit for dawn.

“The new interiors will delight the customers and show Air India in a new light,” Air India CEO Campbell Wilson had said, as per an Executive Traveller report.

