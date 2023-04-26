An Insider’s Guide to 5 Restaurants You Shouldn’t Miss When in Rome

Planning a summer vacation to Italy? Here are five restaurants you shouldn’t miss when in Rome.

As someone who used to live in Rome, I would say I have the insider’s guide on where to dine. Although the Eternal City is packed with many incredible restaurants, sometimes you can end up eating at a tourist trap that leaves you disappointed. Trust me, I’ve been there. So, if you want to eat like the Romans do this summer, follow this list for authentic local Italian food in Rome.

5 restaurants you shouldn’t miss when in Rome

Pizza Gegè

If you visit Italy, you have to eat pizza, and this place is an OG spot. Always hot and fresh, the pizza here is fantastic, from the toppings to the crust. They even have vegan options, such as pizza with potatoes or zucchini. It sounds a bit weird, but I promise you these toppings taste phenomenal. Their homemade arancini are bomb, too.

Pizza Gegè, Via Cassia, 927, 00189 Roma RM, Italy, +39 06 3036 2548.

Amelindo Mare Ristorante

Looking for a fresh seafood lunch or dinner with huge portion sizes? Next to the beach and near Fiumicino airport is the historic restaurant Amelindo Mare Ristorante. Open for 54 years, you can still taste the freshness in every dish, as if they had just caught the produce. Some must-try items here include the risotto alla crema di Scampi, lobster linguine, and spaghetti alla vongole. The seasoning of these three dishes was perfection, but beware, Italian food at home will never be the same after dining here.

Amelindo Mare Ristorante, Lungomare della Salute, 111/b, 00054 Fiumicino, RM, Italy, +39 066583216.

Osteria Barberini

Right in the heart of Rome sits a cosy little restaurant, Osteria Barberini. Known for serving incredible truffle dishes at a fair price, this is one of the best restaurants in Rome that serves truffles. Specialising in Roman cuisine, we suggest getting the pasta dishes here, such as the cacio e pepe with truffles. If you’re all about the gains, the oxtail stew is great too. They also have an excellent wine selection. It is best to book in advance as this place gets packed pretty quickly.

Osteria Barberini, Via della Purificazione, 21, 00187 Roma RM, Italy, +39 064743325.

Da Roberto E Loretta

Straight from nonna’s kitchen is Da Roberto E Loretta. Cooking traditional Roman cuisines like carciofi alla Romana, or Roman-styled artichokes, this place is a haven of Roman authenticity. Having been around since 1952, you can sense how their food is made with love and passion. Never tried artichoke pasta? Here is your chance. We also recommend the bufala with black truffles and sardines, cacio e pepe, and eggplant parmigiana. The tiramisu here is superb, too.

Da Roberto E Loretta, Via Saturnia, 18, 00183 Roma RM, Italy, +39 06 7720 1037.

Gelateria Giolitti

You haven’t truly experienced Italy if you didn’t eat gelato. Mastering the art of perfect ice cream is Gelateria Giolitti. This place has been in business since 1900, making the shop one of the oldest gelaterias in Rome. There is also a nostalgic atmosphere when coming here, as you must get a ticket before choosing your flavours. With many options to choose from, our personal favourite is pistachio and nocciola (hazelnut). Silky, tasty, and velvety, Giolitti is the perfect place to cool down on a hot summer’s day.

Gelateria Giolitti, Via degli Uffici del Vicario, 40, 00186 Roma RM, Italy, +39 06 699 1243.

[Hero & Feature Images Credit: Amelindo Mare Ristorante Facebook]

This story first appeared here.