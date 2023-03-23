Experience 3 Years of ‘Life at Sea’ and Travel the Globe at USD 90,000 per Person

Living a vacation-like life aboard a luxury cruise ship on the high seas might seem like a distant dream even after arduous planning. Additionally, it comes with the added trouble of taking off from work and carrying almost everything. But not anymore. Life At Sea tackles these hassles and provides premium staying options starting at USD 30,000 per person, per year. What’s even interesting is that it lets digital nomads work from anywhere in the world.

The Life At Sea cruise, a product of Miray Cruises, owned by Miray International, offers guests an array of stunning amenities and bespoke hospitality in a classic vessel, MV Gemini, from 1 November 2023. It is owned by Vedat Ugurlu who is an industry veteran with over 32 years of experience in cruising.

The journey is first-of-its-kind with some unparalleled services and exotic destinations. The only catch is, once you’re on board, it is a journey of three years.

Everything to know about the Life At Sea cruise and how to reserve a stay

The three-year-long voyage

The Life At Sea cruise promises nothing but a work-meets-beach holiday. The journey will start from Istanbul, Turkiye but will also pick up guests from Barcelona, Spain and Miami, USA.

Over the course of three years, the cruise company ensures a voyage that shall touch upon all seven continents and cover 135 countries with a total travelling distance of 130,000 miles (over 2,09,214 km)

According to CNN, in this one-of-a-kind journey, guests will get to see some of the most iconic monuments and 13 of the 14 Wonders of The World — from Rio de Janeiro’s Christ the Redeemer statue to India’s Taj Mahal, Mexico’s Chichen Itza, the Great Pyramids of Giza, Machu Picchu and the Great Wall of China.

The report also states that in Asia, there will be 12 stops in Japan, some stops in South Korea — including Jeju Island — and China. Other Southeast Asian destinations include Bali, Da Nang in Cambodia, Bangkok, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur.

Due to its departure in November, guests will be able to celebrate Christmas in Brazil and New Year in Argentina. The ship will then move ahead around South America and south of Antarctica. After this, passengers can go island-hopping around the Caribbeans and witness both coasts of Central America, going up to the west coast of North America and finally reaching Hawaii.

Crossing the equator six times will be a lifetime experience. Plus, travellers can witness different cultures from all over the world through “curated excursions and educational opportunities, each tailored to enhance your overall travel experience,” as per the Life At Sea website. Ample chances of kayaking and snorkelling are sure to make this cruise an unforgettable memory.

The cruise will dock overnight at 208 ports out of the 375 ports. As per a Business Insider report, the managing director of Life At Sea cruise, Mike Petterson, believes that when such cruises briefly stop for a night at a port, it doesn’t give travellers enough time to fully tour the larger destinations. Hence the MV Gemini will dock for a week or so as needed, for instance, a week in Singapore and Shanghai.

It will also act as a wet dock and in case it needs to go to dry docks, passengers will be put up in a hotel.

Cruise amenities and facilities

Panoramic perfection meets state-of-the-art amenities at Life At Sea cruise. With all the entertainment facilities included in the package, it can never be a dull moment throughout the three years.

Dancing, karaoke, comedy shows and more make up for some fun-filled evenings onboard. If you wish to unwind, you can head to the sea sundeck and enjoy the pool. You can also try volleyball and immerse yourself in live music or simply spend a lazy afternoon in one of the cabanas, on the deckchairs, or soak in the hot tub.

The spa is another must-visit spot on the cruise ship that will provide a wide range of facials, massages and other wellness programmes. And if you are wondering about your fitness on this long voyage, Life At Sea has a well-equipped gym too.

It will also offer fun sporting events and host movie nights where you can take part and make friends for a lifetime with like-minded people. Guests can indulge in virtual golf too.

The top deck oasis promises the best getaway after work with plush couches and chairs offering a blissful view of the azure waters, giving the perfect ambience for some drinks and socialising. Official images also suggest that telescopes will be onboard as well.

A major highlight of the cruise is its delectable cuisine as the trip will be a culinary journey as well. A wide spectrum of international cuisines and gourmet dishes await at the two main dining rooms and the pool deck restaurant. Guests can also order via the cruise app, reports Business Insider. Also, sparkling cocktails shall be available at the many bars and lounges.

Medical services

If you are wondering about medical emergencies over the three years, you need not worry. MV Gemini comes with a round-the-clock medical facility with trained doctors and equipment such as ECG, EEG, X-ray, ultrasound and defibrillators. Certain medical procedures and dental appointments can be made upon added charges. Guests will have to inform about any particular drug that they would need so that the pharmacy is well-stocked.

Certain COVID-19 measures will also be in place such as thorough cleaning and disinfecting of common areas, temperature mapping and antiviral air conditioning. In case of a rise in infection, everyone will have to follow designated protocols too.

Work from home (Globe)

The work-from-home facility is very unique for such a trip and is included in the package itself. The ship has a complete business centre with two meeting rooms, 14 offices, a business library, a relaxing lounge and a café. To ensure you are never away from your business and important calls, this work hub has screens, conference equipment, WIFI, printers and ready-to-assist-staff.

High-speed internet via Star Link will be provided to keep you connected to the world. For those working remotely, Life At Sea also suggests getting some financial advice to become an international resident on a ship and get certain tax benefits.

Rooms and sharing options

Accommodation starts at USD 90,000 per person for the entire course of three years for a 12 sq m room. These rooms are fitted with window screens giving a live view of the ocean. The luxurious balcony suites are double the size and cost around USD 109,999 per person per year.

The cruise company offers a unique proposition to let passengers share a cabin. Two guests can buy a single room for three years and then divide the journey. Those intending to travel solo will get 15 per cent off on the double occupancy rate, although a minimum down payment of USD 45,000 is mandatory.

Since three years is a long time, guests can bring friends and family onboard. There will be no added costs and they can stay in the guest’s stateroom while they are away, in a separate guest room or can simply use the roll-in bedding in the guest’s room.

Book your Life At Sea travel here

(Main and featured image credit: Life At Sea)