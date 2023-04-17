Futuristic Cities Around the World: An Example of Unthinkable Innovations

Until now, cities have been built on necessity. Defensible location, presence of natural resources and proximity to trade routes, among others, have all played a role in shaping up cities across the globe. But this is set to change. The cities in the future will be built on purpose. It won’t be all about humanoid robots, flying cars or whatever you have seen in sci-fi movies. The futuristic cities, apart from having obvious technological elements, will also have sustainability ingrained in them. In fact, it will be a fusion of the two. And, the plans for such urban centres are already afoot.
For you, we have prepared a list of five such proposals. Though the majority of the plans are yet to travel their distance from drawing board to land, they give us a glimpse of what the cities of tomorrow would look like. But, first, let’s understand why we need such cities.
Why does a futuristic city need to be sustainable?
According to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, “Urban areas are already home to 55 percent of the world’s population, and that figure is expected to grow to 68 percent by 2050.” Since urban living is the future, it is important that solutions to some of the major concerns, such as climate change, population etc should be rooted in its foundation. The cost of ill-planned urbanisation leads to crammed neighbourhoods, chaotic traffic, health challenges and a lot of other thorny issues. Hence, the development of futuristic cities that are sustainable creates a quality–filled decent environment for citizens to live in and shapes a constructive change.
Here are some of the most futuristic cities around the world
Jump To / Table of Contents
This futuristic city is set to come up at a village near Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province. The project aims to combine traditional with contemporary, rural with urban, and nature with technology, with the primary goal of developing growing and preserving the natural beauty of the place.
Key features
1. The Future Science and Technology City project, which will be architectured by OMA and GMP, aspires to promote innovation, education, and research through user involvement, well-informed design strategies, and self-sufficient amenities.
2. The project will create multiple new universities, innovation offices, dormitories, and national laboratories.
3. The first phase of the master plan will include an International Educational Park in the west and a Transit Oriented Development (TOD) in the southeast led by GMP.
5. With a site area of 460,000 square metres, the IEP will be home to various educational facilities.
6. The buildings will be designed in such a way that they blend with the “natural landform of the site”, according to OMA.
Image Credit: mvrdv.nl
With the advanced innovations in this current technological era, floating city projects are no big deal, but Oceanix Busan will be a fine example of turning this into a reality. UN-Habitat, the Busan Metropolitan City of the Republic of Korea and OCEANIX, 2022, unveiled the design of the world’s first prototype of a sustainable floating city. The project’s objective is to present a progressive technology for coastal towns that face extreme land shortages and climate threats.
Key features
1. Aiming towards a sustainable and flood–proof community, the project will shape a well-built network between the coastlines and the city.
2. There will be 63,000 square metres of neighbourhoods interconnected to each other to shelter a community of 12,000 people.
3. Each neighbourhood will be constructed to deliver particular objectives: living, research, and lodging.
4. The floating floors will join the land with linkspan bridges.
5. The low–rise buildings on each platform will have terraces for indoor-outdoor living.
7. The plan has the capability of expanding from 3 platforms to 20 platforms.
8. There are six combined systems in OCEANIX Busan: coastal habitat regeneration, zero waste and circular systems, innovative mobility, closed-loop water systems, and net zero energy.
Image Credit: unhabitat.org
An initiative of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Neom is perhaps the world’s largest architecture project, work on which has already begun in the country’s Tabuk province. It comprises an enormous area of the country that has been labelled for development. The Line, a futuristic city, is the most well–known among the ten projects which are part of Neom.
Key features
1. The Line is projected to be a 170–kilometre–long linear city that will expectedly shelter 9 million people.
2. The city will have two parallel, 500–metre-high solid skyscrapers standing 200 metres wide.
3. The buildings will be adorned with mirrored covers.
4. 95 percent of the land will be kept for nature. It will run entirely on 100 percent renewable energy and there will be no roads, cars or any kind of radiation.
5. Residents will be able to avail of all provisions within a 5–minute walk. Additionally, there will also be high–speed trains with end-to-end transportation of 20 minutes.
Image Credit: neom.com
Telosa is a proposed futuristic city, which could come up in the American Southwest by 2030. Conceived by billionaire Marc Lore and designed by Danish architectural firm Bjarke Ingels Group, the project focuses on making a reasonable and sustainable future for everyone.
Key features
1. The city will give importance to bikers and walkers with a few slow–moving autonomous vehicles.
2. Renewable sources will run the urban area.
3. Green spaces will be preserved and prioritised.
4. Water will be stored, cleaned, and reused on site.
5. The city will be designed with the idea of equitism. In the words of the builder – “An economic system in which citizens have a stake in the city’s land.”
6. The project has a vision of accommodating a population of 5 million by 2050.
7. The city could be built either in Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Appalachian Region or Texas. The location is yet to get finalised.
Image Credit: cityoftelosa.com
Designed by Italian architect Stefano Boeri, the proposed Smart Forest City could come up near Cancun in Mexico. As per plans, the aim is to build a contemporary city fused with Mayan heritage. This city, a first-of-its-kind, will be entirely self-sufficient in food and energy and prioritise environmental qualities as well as innovations.
Key features
1. The city will be home to over 100,000 people living in affordable houses, which will be plant-covered.
2. The forested city will also have 7.5 million plants and trees.
3. The city design also includes a high-tech innovation campus, which will have organisations, university departments, companies, and laboratories working to settle environmental concerns.
4. The metropolis will have a water channel connected to the Caribbean Sea that will let the city stay irrigated sustainably.
6. The mobility within the city will be entirely electric and semi-automatic.
Image Credit: stefanoboeriarchitetti.net
Hero Image Credit: oceanix.com; Feature Image Credit: Pavel Chagochkin/Shutterstock
This story first appeared here.