This Airline Is Handing Out 21,626 Free Flight Tickets from Hong Kong to 19 Cities

We come bearing good news because The Hello Kong campaign for you is finally here! HK Express is giving away 21,626 free round-trip flight tickets to 19 destinations across five countries in Asia. This might just be your chance to travel to Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The giveaway runs from July 11 to 29 on a first-come-first-served basis. Read on to find out how you can win free tickets.

HK Express free flight tickets: How to win

To be eligible, passengers must be ordinarily residing in Hong Kong. They must also be 12 years old to qualify for the giveaway. During the campaign, visit the official website and select the desired destination and travel period.

Then, choose the preferred flights and provide personal information to confirm eligibility. Add the passenger’s name, date of birth, contact number, and email address to expedite booking. The name must be the same as it appears on your passport.

Then, select any desired ancillary products like checked-in baggage, seat, and in-flight meal. Finally, confirm your ticket details and pay the taxes and fuel surcharge. Once you complete the process, you will receive a confirmation email with the details.

Check out the details here

Choose from 19 different destinations across five countries

Passengers can travel between August 1, 2023, to May 31, 2024. The following flight routes from Hong Kong are available for selection:

Japan: Tokyo (Narita and Haneda), Osaka, Fukuoka, Nagoya, Takamatsu, Kagoshima, and Okinawa

South Korea: Seoul, Busan, and Jeju

Taiwan: Taipei, Taichung, and Kaohsiung

Thailand: Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi), Phuket, and Chiang Mai

Vietnam: Da Nang and Nha Trang

The giveaway is only applicable to individual ticket bookings. If you wish to travel with a companion, you must book their tickets separately.

Since the launch of the Hello Hong Kong Campaign, airlines distributed free tickets to passengers from Southeast Asia, Europe, the US, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, South Africa, and more. This is the first phase of the 80,000 free tickets reserved for travellers from Hong Kong. So, stay tuned for more!

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong.

[Main and feature image credit: Pexels]