These Private Jet Trips Through Asia Include Everest Helicopter Excursions and More

Luxury travelling just got more interesting with the private jet and exclusive Aman experience.

Two Asian-based travel companies known for ultra-luxury, Remote Lands and Aman Resorts, have partnered up again for a series of newly announced private jet expeditions, all taking flight this fall, mixing personalised service with upscale touch points throughout the journeys.

With three itineraries departing between September and November, each trip is an intimate experience with less than 20 guests jet-setting between destinations on an Airbus ACJ 319, only staying at Aman properties. And just to show how exclusive these tours are, each pair of travellers will get their own private car, driver, and guide.

These private jet trips take you on a mindful and cultural journey

The first trip, dubbed A Mindful & Cultural Journey, is focused on Asia with stops in Nepal, Bhutan, India, and Sri Lanka on a 14-night trip departing September 29. With stays at five Aman hotels, highlights include dinner with a former United Nations Bhutan ambassador, a tiger safari in India, and a visit to the Taj Mahal. There’s also a private helicopter trip to Mount Everest for a champagne breakfast with the grandson of legendary sherpa, Tenzing Norgay, who made history summiting the peak with Sir Edmund Hillary.

Led by a philosophy and religion expert Shantum Seth, there will be optional circle meditations and discussions throughout the trip. “The goal is to have a deeply meaningful and educational journey, to learn about each country in depth — as well as to have fun, drink some champagne, and meet other interesting people,” the company explained on its site. The trip starts at USD 98,888 per person.

Next up is Temples, Beaches & Riads: Kyoto to Marrakech, departing October 16 for 18 days. While starting in Remote Lands’ Asian roots with visits to Japan, the Philippines, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, and Oman, the trip also touches down in Europe in Turkey and Africa in Morocco, making it an epic three-continent getaway across six Aman hotels, from USD 155,888 per person.

Finally, the Southeast Asia journey takes flight on November 5 for 10 nights starting at Vinh Hy Bay in Vietnam for two nights, before heading to the UNESCO World Heritage Convention-listed town of Luang Prabang in Laos for three nights. Then it’s off to Siem Reap in Cambodia for three nights before ending in Phuket, Thailand, for two nights— and it’s all led by the co-founder and CEO of Remote Lands, Catherine Heald. Prices start at USD 68,888 per person.

Applications are now open for the limited spots on all three tours by visiting emailing amanprivatejet@remotelands.com, or calling 212-518-1801.

