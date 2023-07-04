The Céleste: Travel to the Stratosphere in a Luxury Space Capsule

French company Zephalto recently unveiled more details about its new landmark travel offering, Céleste, a ‘Luxury Space Capsule’ that is set to take small groups of guests 25km into the stratosphere where they’ll be able to admire the curvature of the Earth.

Established in 2016, Zephalto is the brainchild of aeronautical engineer Vincent Farret d’Astiès, who always dreamed of creating a space travel experience that was intimate, environmentally conscious, and as luxurious as it would be technologically advanced.

Now, with the support of architect and interior designer Joseph Dirand – the mind behind eateries such as Loulou, Shun, and Le Jardinier – Zephalto is all set to deliver on its vision with the launch of Céleste.

Described as a ‘Luxury Space Capsule,’ Céleste will be controlled by two pilots, can fit up to six guests, and each journey will have a flight time of six hours – 90 minutes to travel up to cruising altitude, followed by three hours in space, and then a 90-minute descent.

The ‘capsule’ will reach an altitude of 25km above Earth (approximately 15km higher than commercial airplanes) that will allow guests to see the curvature of our home planet, a truly transformative point of view according to testimonies from astronauts who have been witness to it.

Of course, the ‘capsule’s’ most important design inclusion is its large, eye-shaped windows (the largest on any existing space capsule) as the biggest draw of the voyage is its views of the Earth, sun, and stars. Céleste is also expected to rotate gently, which will allow guests seated anywhere to be treated to stunning views.

The interiors will be cosy yet sophisticated, featuring carpets and upholstered seats and sofas bathed in an earthy colour scheme dominated by creams and whites in a bid to promote feelings of comfort and relaxation throughout the trip. Depending on the size of the group, the main cabin is split into smaller ‘cocoons’ for added privacy but can be opened up to create communal spaces for families and larger groups.

Onboard, guests can also indulge in several tailored experiences, one of which is rumoured to be a Michelin-starred dining experience curated by a group of celebrated French chefs. The experience will focus on molecular and experimental dishes that pay homage to traditional French flavours as well as cooking techniques of the future.

Guests will also be able to post details, photos, and videos from the voyage onto social media in real time, as Céleste will have high-speed Wi-Fi.

Although there is a lot to commend about the project’s vision and design, one more facet of Céleste that is truly revolutionary is Zephalto’s unwavering commitment to making sure journeys aboard the ‘capsule’ are as eco-friendly as possible. According to the team, it is expected that a voyage aboard Céleste will only consume approximately 60 pounds of CO2. In contrast, flying on a commercial airliner from London to New York generates more than 2174 pounds of CO2 per passenger.

The project is expected to launch in 2024 after seven years of thorough research, development, and safety tests. A limited number of presale tickets are already available for purchase, but keep in mind they will set you back close to US$ 130,000 per person (4.6 million baht).

For more information about Zephalto’s Céleste, click here.