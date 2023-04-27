The 10 Most Beautiful Private Pool Villas in Malaysia

For a relaxing vacation to remember, there’s nothing quite like a gorgeous resort villa that comes with a private pool or jacuzzis in Malaysia.
If you’re dying to lounge by the pool or go for a relaxing swim but don’t want to risk sharing a pool with others, consider a luxurious vacation at these villas in Malaysia with their own private pool.
Here, you can enjoy your privacy while taking stunning shots for the ‘gram. If you’ve meaning to escape the hustle and bustle of the city for a romantic getaway with your partner, these villas make the perfect love nests. Leave your worries at home and venture out for a memorable vacation at these glorious private pool villas in Malaysia.
No time to travel? No worries. We’ve even included one that’s a stone’s throw away from KLCC if you only have time for a weekend trip or staycation.
The best hotels and resorts that offer private pool villa in Malaysia:
Jump To / Table of Contents
Despite living in the metropolis, one needs not venture afar for a slice of Bali. Thoughtfully appointed to exacting Balinese architecture, Villa Samadhi is located mere minutes from the KLCC precinct yet reveals an impression that it is a world away from the hustle and bustle. Stay for the quaint, romantic ambience surrounded by greenery and cabanas. The property houses 9 Luxe Cribs. Each is lavishly fitted. For couples looking to share a private moment, the villa’s veranda is arrayed with an outdoor jacuzzi to untangle knots and smooth muscles.
Most unusual in its array of attractions – we mean it in the most flattering of ways – The Banjaran Hotsprings Retreat delights the senses not only through its naturally sourced and mineral-rich water, but also the property is sequestered among soaring limestone hills. After rain, especially, misty clouds descend within touching distance of your suite and the spacious pool awaiting your enjoyment. Rather than putting on a pre-selected soundtrack, let nature’s symphony treat you to a concert to remember. You could also reserve a table and dine inside a cavern. What’s not to like?
Thanks to an expansive vista of the setting sun over the cerulean Andaman Sea, Ambong Pool Villas is the place to be if your harbour hopes of frolicking in a pool all to yourself while admiring the gorgeous sunset that draws millions of tourists to Langkawi year after year. Perched atop a cliff, each spacious villa is enveloped by a lush canopy where a cute colony of dusky langur calls home. This sustainable property is a stone’s throw away from Pantai Tengah, so you’re never bereft of dining options for a romantic dinner on the beach.
Avoid the madding crowd and check into the Rainforest Pool Villa located on a pristine north-western tip of Langkawi. Being one with nature and canopied by lofty trees, the ultra-luxurious villa offers complete privacy thanks to its surrounding dense vegetation. At 175 sqm, this 10m pool-equipped property houses an extended deck and outdoor living area for you to completely immerse yourself in the rainforest but still within easy reach of splendid amenities.
Love can’t be measured in dollars and cents. But you can prove how highly you value your other half by booking the one-bedroom oceanfront villa complete with a private pool. Spacious and superbly furnished, the villa opens up to Andaman Sea thanks to an exclusive access to the golden-sanded beach. Should you wish to not join others in the dining hall, private dining can be arranged separately. Thanks to its proximity to the primary town on the island, you could slip out of the villa for some duty-free shopping.
Though Anantara Desaru Coast has stayed under the radar for some time, booking is made available again beginning February, just in time for Valentine’s Day. The two-storey Lagoon Pool Villa spans 110 sqm, featuring its own garden, gazebo and terrace, of which the plunge pool sits just beyond. It is furnished in such a way to remind one of a home away home. The unhurried Desaru Coast is perfect to explore on bicycle, which the resort provides on a complimentary basis.
One&Only Desaru Coast offers a premium and secluded four-bedroom Villa with an 27 metre pool, spacious indoor and outdoor living spaces and a private spa treatment room.
It is right by the sea, while the airy interior is set over two floors, with four bedrooms and a home study, all finished with classic Malaysian details and soft luxuries. You can also lounge in the private spa room with a deeply therapeutic massage, party in the gardens, splash in the pool, or have your butler prepare a torchlit dinner.
Image credit: One & Only Desaru Coast/Instagram
Perfect for honeymooners, the beautiful The St Regis Langkawi offers The Sunset Overwater Villas that come with a stunning private pool and enormous floor-to-ceiling windows for an unparalleled view amidst the secluded beauty of Langkawi.
From plush king beds with 300-thread-count, Egyptian cotton linens, private pool, separate living and dining rooms, kitchenette and a spacious walk-in wardrobe, comfort and luxury awaits every guest who stay here. All elegant hotel rooms and overwater villas at The St Regis Langkawi also offer signature butler and turndown services.
Immerse yourself in lush greenery and nature and witness amazing sunrises at this gorgeous resort in Melaka. The Luxury Villa comes with a private pool so you can enjoy a relaxing swim or soak in utmost privacy.
A unique health resort in Asia, The Orchard Resort is an oasis tucked away on a private land surrounded by more than 128 acres of lush green flora, walking trails and hill, and a huge tropical fruits farm.
Image credit: The Orchard Resort/Instagram
This luxurious and ambient adults-only villa located on Pantai Cenang, Langkawi, offers guests a lovely patio and garden as well as a private swimming pool. You can also request for massage services in your room for the ultimate relaxation. If you need something to keep you busy, there are also other activities such as fishing, horseback riding, and more.
Image credit: Adagaya Langkawi / Instagram
All images by respective resorts. This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur.