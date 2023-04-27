The 10 Most Beautiful Private Pool Villas in Malaysia

For a relaxing vacation to remember, there’s nothing quite like a gorgeous resort villa that comes with a private pool or jacuzzis in Malaysia.

If you’re dying to lounge by the pool or go for a relaxing swim but don’t want to risk sharing a pool with others, consider a luxurious vacation at these villas in Malaysia with their own private pool.

Here, you can enjoy your privacy while taking stunning shots for the ‘gram. If you’ve meaning to escape the hustle and bustle of the city for a romantic getaway with your partner, these villas make the perfect love nests. Leave your worries at home and venture out for a memorable vacation at these glorious private pool villas in Malaysia.

No time to travel? No worries. We’ve even included one that’s a stone’s throw away from KLCC if you only have time for a weekend trip or staycation.

The best hotels and resorts that offer private pool villa in Malaysia: