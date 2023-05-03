Wynn Al Marjan to Open Uae’s First Ultra-Luxurious Gaming Resort

In a bid to transform the United Arab Emirates (UAE) into a global gaming destination, US-based Wynn Resorts is investing billions of dollars to build its first gaming resort in Al Marjan Island. According to the official statement released by Wynn, over USD 3.9 billion (INR 31,885. 2 Crore) has been invested in this project.

The major attraction of this property will be its extensive entertainment and gaming area. The details of the “games” have been left ambiguous as gambling is currently banned in the Middle East North Africa (MENA) region. The company has partnered with Marjan LLC and RAK Hospitality Holding LLC to develop this grand oceanfront property planned on a group of four islands about 45 minutes away from Dubai. While the construction work has already begun, the property is slated to open its magnificent doors to visitors by 2027.

Here are all the details about Wynn Al Marjan Island Resort

Wynn has planned 1,500 lavish rooms, suites and villas as per their latest statement. The company states, “Visitors can look forward to a wide array of entertainment options, a gaming area, 24 dining and lounge experiences, innovative spa and wellness experiences, a high-end shopping esplanade, a state-of-the-art events centre, a theatre hosting a unique production show, and other amenities.”

The resort will also have a light and laser show every night to highlight the natural beauty of the Ras Al Khaimah islands. Touted to be a man-made oasis, it will retain the rawness of the surrounding ecosystem by replicating the natural curve shape of the beach in the design of its podium, beach-facing promenade and opera house.

What makes Wynn’s Ras Al Khaimah project special?

Speaking about the project, Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts, said in a statement, “We have spent the past year meticulously programming and concepting Wynn Al Marjan Island, carefully considering its unique location.” He added, “I am incredibly proud of our design and development team’s ability to impart our legacy of rich, thoughtful design into a sun-soaked beachside resort that will delight customers, new and old. We look forward to opening Wynn Al Marjan Island in early 2027.”

(Main and Feature Image Credit: Wynn Resorts)

