Brooks Koepka’s Net Worth, Brand Deals, Career Earnings and More

Arguably a modern-day legend, the world of golf is no stranger to the heroics of American professional golfer Brooks Koepka. In a career spanning over a decade, Koepka has won a number of major tournaments and is one of the wealthiest active professional golfers in the world. However, before we dive deep into Brooks Koepka’s net worth and career statistics, let us take a quick look at his recent achievements.

On May 21, Brooks Koepka added another feather to his already illustrious cap when he won the PGA Championship at the Oak Hill East Course. He defeated Norwegian professional golfer Viktor Hovland to secure his third PGA Championship.

However, his success last month was followed by a rather dismal outing in the US Golf Open at the Los Angeles Country Club earlier in June. Wyndham Clark, a relatively unknown face, picked up the glittering silverware as the sun set on the Hollywood Hills, while Koepka, a former winner of the major championship, finished 117th.

Despite his poor performance, Brooks Koepka is a name which comes up in many golf gabfests. As such, today we will be taking a closer look at Koepka’s career highlights, his net worth, the brands he endorses and more.

Deep diving into Brooks Koepka’s golf career

Koepka’s early days as a golfer

Born in Florida’s West Palm Beach, Brooks Koepka grew up in Lake Worth. He attended the Florida State University in Tallahassee, where he started playing golf. He won three events and was also named an All-American three times. In 2012, Koepka qualified for the US Golf Open in California, however, he missed the cut by six strokes.

The same year, Koepka decided to turn into a professional golfer and began playing on the Challenge Tour in Europe. He soon tasted success as he lifted his first title later that year at the Challenge de Catalunya.

Brooks Koepka started 2013 with a win at the Montecchia Golf Open. He followed this with another trophy, this time at the Fred Olsen Challenge de Espana. Koepka also set a tournament record as he won the title by ten strokes. He extended his impressive run of form to the Scottish Hydro Challenge where he lifted his third title of the year as well as his fourth overall in professional golf.

With four titles in the Challenge Tour, Brooks Koepka earned his European Tour card for the remainder of the 2013 season and the entirety of the 2014 season. He also qualified for the 2013 Open Championship after his third Challenge Tour win of 2013. The American professional golfer made his debut as a European Tour member at the 2013 Scottish Open but failed to make a mark.

In 2014, Brooks Koepka finished fourth at the US Golf Open. His performance earned him his first PGA Tour card for the 2014-15 season as well as his first Masters invitation. Koepka stood 15th at the 2014 PGA Championship and earned a nomination for the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year award. He also won the Turkish Airlines Open on the European Tour that year and was named the European Tour’s Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year.

His rise to the top of the world

Brooks Koepka won his first PGA Tour event, the Waste Management Phoenix Open, at Scottsdale, Arizona on February 1, 2015. By doing so, he also moved into the top 20 in the Official World Golf Rankings. Later that year, he finished the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational tied for sixth place. He also tied for fifth place at the 2015 PGA Championship. Before the end of that season, Koepka decided to give up his European Tour membership.

Koepka finished the 2016 PGA Championship with a slightly better performance, tied for fourth place. He followed his impressive performance in the PGA Championship with a win at the Dunlop Phoenix Tournament in Japan’s Miyazaki.

The wait for Brooks Koepka’s first major championship win ended in 2017 at Erin Hills, Wisconsin where he claimed the US Golf Open title. Koepka also equalled Rory McIlrory’s record from 2011 of the lowest score in the US Golf Open at 16 under.

Right after winning his first major title, Koepka had to undergo wrist surgery. He failed to recover in time for participating in the 2018 Masters Tournament. However, he returned to the US Golf Open later that year to defend his title. At Long Island’s Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, Brooks Koepka became only the seventh professional golfer in history, and the first since Curtis Strange in 1989, to win consecutive US Golf Open titles. Koepka went on to win his third major championship at the PGA Championship later that year in Missouri. He achieved the feat of becoming the fifth player in history, and the first since the legendary Tiger Woods in 2000, to win both the US Golf Open and the PGA titles in the same year.

On October 21, 2018, Brooks Koepka won the CJ Cup, and the win took him to the summit of the Official World Golf Rankings. In 2019, Koepka became the first professional golfer since Tiger Woods in 2007 to successfully defend his PGA Championship title as he won his fourth major championship at New York’s Farmingdale. Brooks Koepka was also named the PGA of America Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019.

Koepka’s stint in LIV Golf series

Last year, Brooks Koepka became a part of the LIV Golf Invitational Series and made his debut in July 2022 at Portland. Owing to this decision, he was suspended from the PGA Tour. Koepka earned his first LIV Golf win at the LIV Golf Invitational at Jeddah in October last year, overcoming fellow American professional golfer Peter Uihlein.

Earlier this year, Brooks Koepka became the first professional golfer to win more than one LIV Golf event when he won the LIV Golf Orlando in April. A month later, he went on to become the first professional golfer from LIV Golf to win a major championship with his win at the 2023 PGA Championship. With this win, Koepka took his tally of major championship titles to five, becoming only the 20th player in the history of professional golf to do so.

A look at Brooks Koepka’s net worth in 2023

As per a report by CAknowledge, Brooks Koepka’s net worth, as of 2023, stands at around USD 65 million. A lion’s share of his earnings has come from his winnings in professional golf. Additionally, his brand endorsements also add to his overall wealth.

Brooks Koepka’s net worth: His career earnings

On average, Brooks Koepka earns USD 3.8 million per year, with his annual salary estimated to be USD 5 million. The data from his PGA Tour bio suggests that, since 2013, he has made nearly USD 43 million in official earnings. Koepka’s highest earnings in a single season were reported to be over USD 9.6 million in 2019.

In his stints at LIV Golf events for nearly a year, Koepka has made over USD 15 million so far. Additionally, he received a signing bonus of around USD 150 million when he joined LIV Golf. The 2023 PGA Championship win saw Brooks Koepka being rewarded with USD 3.15 million.

Which brands does Brooks Koepka endorse?

Brooks Koepka’s brand endorsement with Nike, one of the world’s leading sportswear and sports equipment manufacturers, began in 2016. As per the initial contract, Nike shouldered the responsibility of manufacturing clubs, balls and apparel for the American golfer. Even after Nike discontinued manufacturing golfing equipment, Koepka continued his association with the brand’s clothes, footwear and other sporting gear.

With Nike bringing their golf equipment manufacturing division to a close, Koepka signed a deal with Srixon, an American sports equipment manufacturer, to make it one of his sponsors.

Koepka is also a brand ambassador for Swiss watch manufacturers Rolex and has been spotted sporting a Rolex Daytona 116500 on multiple occasions. The golfer also has a brand endorsement deal with NetJets, an American corporation that is known for selling fractional ownership shares in private business jets.

Estimates from multiple reports suggest that Brooks Koepka makes around USD 3-4 million per year from all his brand endorsement deals put together.

Brooks Koepka made an appearance in the sports documentary series titled Full Swing, which premiered on Netflix in February this year.

An overview of Brooks Koepka’s personal life

Chase Koepka, the younger brother of Brooks Koepka, is also a professional golfer who plays at the LIV Golf events. The two siblings partnered in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the only event on the PGA Tour to use a team format. Brooks Koepka’s great uncle, Richard Morrow Groat (popularly known as Dick Groat), was a Major League Baseball player.

In April 2021, Brooks Koepka announced his engagement to American actress Jena Sims, and they got married on June 4 last year. Last month, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together.

