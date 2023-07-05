On Cloud Nine: YUN WELLNESS Opens at Island Shangri-La

Infusing holistic treatments and therapies with Shangri-La’s signature touch of Asian hospitality, YUN WELLNESS is set to become the go-to destination for time-poor women, executives, and new and expecting mothers.

What really sets a hotel apart these days aren’t just the great rooms and great services – these are prerequisites of course – but to well and truly feel looked after, pampered and cared for, the best hotels often come with state-of-the-art facilities that offer the best wellness experiences. Island Shangri-La’s opening of the highly anticipated YUN WELLNESS propels the property to the top of our must-stay list.

Swimming pool at Yun Wellness

The debut of YUN WELLNESS at Island Shangri-La marks the blueprint for other Shangri-La properties around the globe to follow. The name, inspired by the Chinese character “蘊”, comes from a famous fourth-century Chinese poem “Ascend Lonely Isle on the River”, which is filled with beautiful imagery of nature and the wise message that “to live well is to live long”.

The community space filled with lush greenery

Stepping into YUN WELLNESS is an immediately gratifying experience – you’re in the heart of the vibrant and slightly chaotic city one moment, and the next you’re in an urban oasis, surrounded by lush greenery with an inviting community space filled with soft furniture and rattan chairs, a 28.5m outdoor swimming pool with tropical vibes, a fully kitted out gym and an elegant hair salon. The spa itself offers ten luxurious treatment rooms, with two designed for couples and two dedicated to health consultations and physiotherapy for an all-rounded experience. The spa is even home to a far-infrared sauna, the first in any hotel in Hong Kong, and is reputed to be highly effective at removing toxic, improving circulation and relaxing muscles.

Far-infrared sauna

The signature treatment at YUN WELLNESS is the Chakra Balancing Massage, which uses seven unique oil blends to target the seven Chakras, our body’s energy centres, to help remove any blockages and restore balance to the body and mind. Therapists will engage in a thorough consultation with each client to ensure that the treatments are personalised and that needs can be met.

Another speciality focus at YUN WELLNESS is targeted towards mothers-to-be and postpartum mothers, allowing them the space to rest and feel supported during this important time in their lives. A signature treatment offered to mothers include the postpartum Belly Binding Package, a patented treatment designed in collaboration with Restoring Mums, using traditional Asian techniques and herbs to help restore and rehabilitate the postpartum body.

Couples treatment room at Yun Wellness

YUN WELLNESS isn’t just open to hotel guests. Members of the community are also able to join its programmes to achieve their wellbeing goals for the long term. A membership at YUN WELLNESS will entitle members to personalised assessments with the sanctuary’s expert wellness practitioners, including an initial physio assessment, a hair and scalp analysis, nutritional advice, quarterly body composition assessments, twice yearly in-depth wellness consultations and a skin analysis session every four months. All of YUN WELLNESS’ facilities, including the gym, the pool, the lounge the thermal facilities and more, are also open to members.

Your wellness journey starts at YUN WELLNESS. For bookings or further information, please click here.