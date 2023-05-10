Classically Twisted: The Best Reimagined Cocktails to Try in Hong Kong This Month

Negroni, Margarita, Old Fashioned, Bloody Mary – like close friends, these classic cocktails are always there when you need them, each scratching a different yet familiar itch. For Hong Kong’s experimental mixologists, always keen to serve up their own inventions, a traditional cocktail menu alone just won’t do. This month we scout bars old and new in search of subtle, ingenious or surprising twists on familiar favourites.

Fizzy Colada

There’s something so wonderful about stumbling across a new bar on its opening day, with all the promise of first dates, birthdays and boozy nights yet to play out within its freshly painted walls. Founded by Alex Pun, previously of The Woods, Orchard is a new late-hours bar with a focus on fruit spirits and classic spin-offs. If you’re like us and find something slightly unseemly about ordering a piña colada in a city, you’re in luck. In this fizzy colada cocktail, Pun has somehow managed to recreate a fizzy, light and refreshing drink with exactly the same taste as the classic. Served with a lychee coconut jelly, at last, a classy way to enjoy this much-loved holiday tipple.

Orchard, 28 Gage Street, Central

Secret Mary

With its sophisticated roof terrace on the third floor of Alexander House, Wood Ear feels like a hidden oasis that won’t stay secret for much longer. From a wildly fun cocktail menu that Instagrammers will delight in, we adored this clever revamp of a Bloody Mary, created with jalapeño-infused Arquitecto blanco tequila instead of vodka. Traditionally used Tabasco is replaced by Hellfire Habanero Shrub Bitters and a mix of 16 secret herbs and spices that’s certainly sure to spice up any hangover.

Wood Ear, Shop 302, Alexandra House, 18 Chater Road, Central

Truffle Negroni

Despite not actually being on the official menu, regulars at Caprice Bar still request the restaurant’s decadent truffle-infused twist on a Negroni in a testament to its popularity. Here, 40 grams of black truffle are soaked in gin for one month to ensure the liquor fully absorbs its flavour. Once ready, the gin is mixed with traditional vermouth and Campari, and then served with chocolate. For those who find the regular Negroni too strong, this adds a sweeter, lighter and slightly nutty twist.

Caprice, 6/F, Four Seasons, 8 Finance Street, Central

Masa Punch

The Diplomat’s John Nugent is famed for his cocktail menu of reimagined classics, and this month we’re loving his original take on a margarita. He started by thinking about a key element of the cuisine of Mexico (from where the drink originates), namely the tortilla, which is formed from masa corn dough. Traditional ingredients tequila, mescal, lime are then added with chilli and grapefruit, before being washed in masa milk. The result is a milky, slightly smoky and totally delicious reinterpretation.

The Diplomat, LG/F, H Code, 45 Pottinger Street, Central

Aperol Sour Smash

The fabulously opulent new Vista Bar occupying the penthouse of One Peking in TST has opened with a creative Italian- inspired cocktail menu. This daylight-worthy Aperol sour smash has taken elements from two of our favourite drinks and mixed them together. Aperol liquor is infused with strawberry and basil before adding sweet vermouth and pink grapefruit spirit, finished with lemon and egg white (taken from a typical whiskey sour, adding a foamy texture) and garnished with a basil leaf. It’s so refreshing and delicious you wonder how it took so long to combine the two.

Vista,30F, One Peking, Peking Road, Tsim Sha Tsui



