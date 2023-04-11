Daring Pairings: Anything But Wine

Although wine connoisseurs insist a meal isn’t complete without a glass of crisp white or rich-bodied red, the brains behind some of the city’s hottest dining concepts just might disagree. Roganic non-alcoholic pairing

Chef Silas Li of Hong Kong Cuisine is reimaging the essence of Chinese cuisine once again through an unexpected collaboration with Highland Park. The occasion, commemorating the Orcadian distillery’s 225th birthday, launches its rare 54-Year-Old whisky with a highly limited – and poetic – global release of only 225 bottles. Those unfamiliar with Li could jump to the conclusion that new dishes would be introduced to go with the delectable liquid gold, and they’d be very wrong. In true Willy Wonka fashion, Li takes things several steps further, by not only pairing but infusing each course with whiskies ranging from 18 to 40 years old, all meticulously chosen to heighten the flavours and aromas of both the food and the drink.



“Whisky has always been one of my favourite spirits, but infusing it into Chinese dishes was a unique challenge,” says Li. “With its bold and distinct flavours, whisky can easily overpower the subtle nuances of traditional Chinese flavours. We experimented tirelessly to strike the perfect balance, ensuring that the spirit complemented rather than dominated the dishes.



“The collaboration is exciting, because it made me rethink the combination of drink and food. While very much guided by traditional wine-pairing principles, such as highlighting savoury notes with a bit of sweetness or cutting through richness with a hint of acid, the possibilities become endless when we look beyond the realm of vino.”

Highland Park 54 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Pairing food with wine has a humbler beginning than you’d expect. Archaeological findings place the origins of large-scale winemaking roughly around 4,100 BCE, a time when the beverage found its place on the dining table simply because it was safer to drink than water.



As culinary culture and traditions develop, coupling food with the right wine became quintessential to enhancing the dining experience. Basic rules of thumb such as “white for fish; red for meat” gradually evolved into split schools of thought, subjective to a chef ’s or a sommelier’s verdict after rounds of testing. Chef Eric Ripert, who famously claims “Bordeaux goes with everything”, is one of the early daredevils who broke from tradition by pairing delicate seafood on his menu with light-bodied pinot noirs.

Sake Central

As food and wine pairings take on new connotations, we see creative minds like Li abandoning the safe choice of wine for surprising alternatives. A side of sake is a must at an izakaya visit, but high-end restaurants such as Godenya, Sake Central and ZEST by Konishi have popularised designating a different sake for every dish to elevate the degustation experience. Yakitori Yamato puts a polished spin on the popular Japanese street skewers by introducing a late-night omakase menu, available from 10.30pm until closing, with a sake selection sourced from prefectures that aren’t commonly found in the market.



Last year also saw the greatly celebrated Forum Restaurant highlight Martell cognacs in an opulent eight-course menu, while chef and owner Peter Find partnered with Monkey 47 for a gin-driven gourmet journey at his German hotspot Heimat.

VEA’s Kristal Caviar Smoked Coconut with Pandan Cocktail

Antonio Lai, mixologist extraordinaire at VEA, abandons the idea of sourcing altogether, instead creating drinks from scratch to produce a cocktail pairing menu that works seamlessly with chef Vicky Cheng’s imaginative vision. “Every drink is designed to elevate and pair with the flavour profile of a course,” Lai explains. “Chef and I work very closely on R&D to perfect our pairings.



“We bring different ideas to the table; for example, with my 25 years of experience in mixology, I know Tabasco – distilled so it’s fragrant but not spicy – and yuzu would enhance the flavour of an oyster dish, while ginger and honey complement the mild nuttiness of an almond dessert. Whereas Vicky, with his culinary expertise, would suggest slow roasting chestnut to infuse a distinctive warm earthiness into the cocktail that works wonders with his ideas. He also once recommended using ginkgo nut in a cocktail to go with a congee dish – the result was surprisingly complex and delicious.”

Soft-pairing drinks made in-house at Roganic Hong Kong

Pierre Brunelli, master sommelier and general manager of Roganic and Aulis Hong Kong, also prefers to create a special experience for guests by designing his own drinks. “Our non-alcoholic offering has been a hit with guests who can’t or don’t like to dabble in booze,” says Brunelli. “It’s also been popular during lunch service, when customers have to go back to work after their meal. Our concoctions range from juices and teas to kombuchas, all developed based on the profiles of our dishes. We utilise waste or by-products from our food menu to minimise what goes into our bins.”

Brunelli isn’t alone in identifying a market need for non-alcoholic choices alongside the traditional wine list. Julien Gardin, ANDO’s general manager, wants to ensure all guests visiting the Japanese-Argentinian brainchild of chef Agustin Ferrando Balbi have a well-rounded meal, regardless of their drinks preferences. “Not everyone likes booze with their food,” Gardin points out. “We aim to create an experience for all, and the alcohol-free menu was a great opportunity for us to showcase some of the best hidden gems found in different regions of the world.” Perhaps the most interesting bottle to note on Gardin’s list is the NON 2 Caramelised Pear & Kombu created by chef William Wade and Aaron Trotman – a zero-alcohol twist on a traditional French farmhouse cider, the pear- and kombu- forward brew has a spicy blend of ginger, cardamom, peppercorn, star anise, black tea, clove, agave, vanilla, olive brine and verjus, measuring up to, if not overtaking, the intricacy and elegance of a prized Margaux vintage.

Non-alcoholic hidden gems sourced across the world by ANDO

Plaa joins in the challenge of creating drink pairings for diners who prefer to stay sober through dinner, but restaurant manager Waritsara Rangsaritdakorn narrows her choices to only include teas. “Tea is so versatile,” Rangsaritdakorn explains.



“Its flavours can be sophisticated yet simple, subtle but full of character. It can sharpen appetites and elevate the dining experience just like wine. “We deep dive into the mouthfeel and taste of each tea, really understanding how white, green and yellow varieties differ from oolong, black, Pu-erh and herbal teas. We make sure the chosen tea can stand on its own without overpowering the dish. The delicate nature of tea works beautifully with Plaa’s modern Thai cuisine.”

Yam Goong & Som-O from Plaa paired with Saicho Hojicha sparkling tea

Rangsaritdakorn’s appreciation for tea is shared by Saicho co-founder Natalie Chiu, whose allergy to alcohol resulted in a business born purely from envy – date nights with her husband Charlie weren’t as fun as they should be when she sipped on boring sodas and sparkling waters while watching him beam from generous pours of wine.

“I felt like I was missing out,” Chiu exclaims, throwing both fists in the air. “Here I am eating the same sumptuous plates as my husband but not able to enjoy a crucial aspect of fine dining.

Saicho’s signature collection

“Eventually, we decided to transform my frustration into inspiration. After a painstaking process of sampling and experimentation that took two years, we created Saicho’s signature collection of three sparkling teas – Hojicha, Darjeeling and Jasmine. We intend our products to be enjoyed at home and to appear on beverage lists in restaurants and bars. It took some time – and a lot of education – to convince partners to work with us, but I’m happy to report you can now find Saicho on menus around the world.



“People like me who can’t consume alcohol, we’re also booking tables months in advance to enjoy a highly anticipated meal, so when the day comes, we want to not only experience but truly share the adventure with our loved ones. I’m glad more restaurants are designing their own booze- free pairing menus; I can’t speak for others, but I for one appreciate the consideration shown and I see this growing trend as a space for culinary creative expression to take form in boundary-breaking ways.”