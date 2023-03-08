Look Ma, Four Hands! 6 Collaboration Dinners to Book Into Now

It takes two, according to the lyrical genius of Lyn Collins, to make a thing go right. And for these four – some six; one fourteen – hands dinners, it certainly takes at least two culinary personalities to make something exciting and brand-new.

Fashion brands call them collabs; music, remixes. In the context of culinary experiences, a four-hands menu, which pairs two culinary personalities together, ensures at least two, if not entirely disparate, demographics a brand-new experience. And if not, it’s an exciting marketing boost for multi-venue groups like Black Sheep Restaurants to match chefs from different epicurean genres together for numbered-nights-only crossovers. And, well, the MCU did it to great fanfare – why not Hong Kong’s culinary universe?

Crab Club: Chef’s Edition | Hotal Colombo x Grand Majestic Sichuan





When: 7–8 March

Sri Lanka and Sichuan, though many miles and myriads of spices apart, have come together in celebration of one stunning crustacean for two nights only: the mud crab, rendered through the culinary expertise of both Hotal Colombo’s chef Gizzy and Grand Majestic Sichuan’s chef Theign. Paired with spice-led sides from both regional fares, with highlights featuring a Crispy Crab Cake Bao served with a meatless “mapo” chilli crab sauce, a take on the Chinese pork belly bao; Jaffna Crab Claw Kari; and Crab and Potato Noodles, it’s a double-feature showing of crabby, meaty goodness.

Hotal Colombo, 31 Elgin Street, Soho, Central

Pot Au Feu Menu | Écriture x Estro x Ensue Shenzhen

Dish from Ensue Shenzhen

Pasta dish from Estro

Chef Antimo Maria Merone

Estro’s Red Prawn Panna Cotta

Chef Miles Pundsack-Poe

When: 15–16 March

Gearing up to be triple-threat evenings, chef Maxime Gilbert of Écriture has invited Estro’s chef Antimo Maria Merone and Ensue Shenzhen’s chef Miles Pundsack-Poe to collaborate on a six-hands, eight-course menu spotlighting the pot au feu, which is one of Gilbert’s favourite childhood dishes comprising of succulent meats, vegetables and a rich, thoroughly simmered broth. “[It’s] a a true classic that deserves more recognition,” the Écriture chef says. “It can be enjoyed with seafood, beef, or poultry meat, and we hope to bring all iterations of this delicious dish to the table for this collaboration.”

Écriture, 26/F, H Queen’s, 80 Queen’s Road Central, Central

EMBLA x Restaurant ÄNG



















When: 21–22 March

The four-hands collaboration between Sheung Wan’s EMBLA and, straight from Tvååker, Sweden, Restaurant ÄNG celebrates the culinary synergy between chefs Jim Löfdahl and Fillip Gemzell, who both have enthusiastically Nordic ambitions. “I have followed Jim’s work for many years now and have always been impressed by the quality he and the team maintain,” says chef Gemzell, who built Restaurant ÄNG as a pseudo shrine to the produce and wines located almost immediately adjacent to the restaurant itself. “We have the freedom of exploring cultures and cooking techniques from around the world, but we won’t leave home.” A promise broken at EMBLA for two nights only.

EMBLA, 11 Upper Station Street, Sheung Wan

Soy & Spice | Chaat x Mora

















When: 22–23 March

“Guests can expect an exciting new way to experience soy food via Chinese-French and Indian flavours,” says chef Vicky Lau of the four-hands collaboration linking up with chef Manav Tuli of Chaat in celebration of Rosewood’s fourth anniversary. “Traditionally, Indian cuisine is known to use soy beans in abundance but only recently started incorporating tofu in recipes, which makes this collaboration all the more interesting. All soy products (soy milk, tofu) used in this menu are made in MORA’s own factory in Hong Kong with GMO-free soy beans.” Highlights on the menu include Seafood Soup with Soy Chips; Soy-stuffed Naan with lamb or beef curry; and Masala Spiced Udon Noodles.

Chaat, Level 5, Rosewood Hong Kong, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui

Antoine Alléno Charity Dinner

Chef Yannick Alleno

Chef Cyril Bonnard

Chef Julien Tongourian

Chef Marie Wucher

Chef Maxime Gilbert

Chef Nicolas Beaumann

Chef Yoric Tièche

When: 23 March

A total of fourteen hands – and twenty-four Michelin stars – will be present in bringing this very special, one-night-only charity dinner to life. The seven chefs, including the likes of chefs Maxime Gilbert of Écriture; executive chef Yoric Tieche of La Cap at Four Seasons Hotel Cap-Farrat; executive chef Cyril Bonnard of Le Parc Hotel Obernai; executive chef Julien Tongourian of L’Atelier Joel Robuchon, Hong Kong; chef patisserie Marie Wucher of Le Parc Hotel Obernai; executive chef Nicolas Beaumann of Maison Rostang; and the much celebrated chef Yannick Alléno of Pavillon Ledoyen, L’Abysse and Le 1947, all met on the pass of Le Meurice over 18 years ago.

The evening starts at OTI Gallery, where guests of the dinner can sip on Dom Perignon and Hennesy Paradis pours while viewing rare, auction pieces from Louis Vuitton, Hublot, Dior and Van Cleef & Arpels – and more.

All proceeds of the evening will go towards chef Alléno’s charity, the Antoine Alléno Association, in homage to his late son’s untimely passing, sparking his desire to help prevent acts of violence against young people and to provide support for victims and their families.

Écriture, 26/F, H Queen’s, 80 Queen’s Road Central, Central

Chef Peter Find x Chef Stanley Wong

Chefs Peter Find and Stanley Wong

CulinArt 1862’s Momotaro Tomato

CulinArt 1862’s Hokkaido Diver Scallop

CulinArt 1862’s Fillet of Kinmedai

CulinArt 1862’s Spiced Mallard Duck Breast

Heimat’s Brittany Lobster

Heimat’s Lobster Cheesecake

Heimat’s Chocolate Noodles

When: 31 March; 28 April

A celebration of chefs Peter Find and Stanley Wong’s culinary prowess as well as their three decades of friendship, the two eight-course menus, which takes place first at CulinArt 1862 and then, a month later, at Heimat, are ideated as complementary experiences. At CulinArt 1862, guests can expect table-side elements alongside chef Wong’s Momotaro Tomato; chef Find’s Lobster Cheesecake; and Wong’s Spiced Mallard Duck Breast. And at the finale at Heimat, the meal opens with Find’s Brittany Lobster, with highlights featuring Wong’s Hokkaido Diver Scallop and Chocolate Noodles for dessert. Each menu can further be enhanced with a six-glass drinks pairing, featuring options from sake to German wines.

31 March: CulinArt 1862, 1/F, Chinacham Leighton Plaza, 29 Leighton Road, Causeway Bay

28 April: Heimat by Peter Find, 8/F, LKF Tower, 33 Wyndham Street, Central