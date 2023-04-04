Easter Egg-stravaganza: 5 Plates To Try

We think Easter, we think eggs. We like ’em scrambled, over easy, poached or sunny side-up; we like ’em packaged in brittle shells or gift-wrapped in transparent veils of all colours. So, how would you like your oeufs aujourd’hui? ARTIFACT’s carabineros in smoked miso cream topped with baerii caviar

CRAVING CAVIAR

Under chef Kiyoshi Sato, ARTIFACT is dishing out some of the most luxurious and beautifully executed plates in the city, all prepared before hungry guests behind a humble 14-seat counter. The contemporary concept marries premium Japanese ingredients with a wide variety of caviar. Not to be missed are the succulent carabineros nestled in a silky smoked miso cream and generously topped with baerii caviar.

Kani chawanmushi from ENISHI

WELCOME HOME

A meal at the new teppanyaki restaurant ENISHI feels like an intimate visit to the home of chefs Toru and Ami. The husband and wife duo collaborates on a menu that embodies their individual stories, which they’ll happily narrate as they cook up a storm on flat grills right in front of you. The velvety kani chawanmushi brims with fresh crab meat and crab roe to make an explosive umami bite.

Swiss chard omelette from LPM Restaurant and Bar

BANGIN’ BRUNCH

Weekend plans are looking good with LPM’s new brunch menu. With endless choices for starters and mains, there’s something for everyone no matter the preference – but we’re here for the eggs. Traditionalists can opt for the creamy scramble with chives, while the Swiss chard omelette, inspired by the Provençal dish tourte de blettes, is a good pick if you’re looking to try something new.

Embla’s cured yellow tail with spring radish and vendace roe from Kalix

SCANDINAVIAN SEDUCTION

Embla’s chef-proprietor Jim Löfdahl serves a delicious slice of contemporary Nordic fare. Alongside the popular signature smoked eel with pickled herring Gubbröra eggs, his new spring menu surprises with a stunning cured yellow tail blooming with petals of spring radish, holding within lavish mounds of vendace roe from Kalix.

63-degree onsen egg from 1111 ONES

LIQUID GOLD

For those partial to classic flavours, look no further than the 63-degree onsen egg found on 1111 ONES’ degustation menu by new executive chef Chris Chan. The golden yolk breaks into a lustrous sauce that sinks into an airy potato foam – a divine contrast to the meaty earthiness of porcini and black truffle. The smoked quail eggs in the hors d’oeuvres are equally delightful.

