Every Picture Tells a Story: The Macallan Double Cask Collection

American visual artist Erik Madigan Heck recounts the story of The Macallan Double Cask Collection through abstract images and still lifes.

The well-known adage “a picture is worth a thousand words” is often used to explain the power of an image to convey a complex story, narrative or idea. But in the case of The Macallan Double Cask collection, even a thousand words might fail to capture the exceptional craftsmanship, full-bodied flavours and impossibly rare circumstances needed to create these whiskies, which comprise a masterful combination of spirit and wood.

It’s therefore no wonder that The Macallan collaborated with American Visual Artist Erik Madigan Heck in narrating the complex journey of The Double Cask Collection, through a series of abstract images and still-life compositions. Often described as a “a painter who utilises the medium photography”, Heck’s influence stems from varying artistic movements and genres, contributing to his unique visual lexicon.

Heck started experimenting with the different ways to play with colour and photography in his early twenties, describing his process as one that “uses photography but also becomes very painterly in the post-production process”.

It’s from paintings that he takes much of his inspiration – and the still-life series created for The Macallan is inspired by Flemish paintings of the 17th century, which portray – often with striking realism – artistic arrangements of objects such as wine glasses, instruments and flowers. Indeed, painters of this school frequently focused on everyday humble objects, often depicting kitchen scenes with fruit, cheese and vegetables.

Heck offers a modern reinterpretation of Flemish still-life in a vivid series of images for The Macallan, in which a bottle from The Double Cask Collection is encircled by props – they include lemons, toffee, apples, honey, apricots and chocolate – that vividly illustrate the rich and varied flavours of each whisky. Slightly unfocused lens, the images have the familiarity of Old Masters while simultaneously feeling modern.

Throughout Heck’s career as a photographer, the natural world has always served as his eternal muse. “Whether it’s music or whisky or painting or photography – or any sort of art form that we create as humans – the base note is always nature,” he says. Adding that his style can be seen as a “contemporary extension of romanticism”, he says his next series of abstract images for The Macallan will draw draws on the artistic and intellectual movements of the late 18th century.

Referencing Romanticism seems fitting when narrating the creative journey of The Macallan Double Cask collection, and how nature shapes its taste and qualities. Romantic artists placed great importance on nature, while also depicting the personal and emotional in their art through original compositions, loose brushstrokes and bold colours.







The images chart the creation of the whisky, starting with the landscapes and eco system of Scotland and moving on to the cask-making process, from which whiskies get 80 percent of their flavour and 100 percent of the colour, using respective hues of red and blue to visually represent the use of European and American oak used in the casks. Heck’s post-production effects beautifully mimic the brush work of painters such as Turner and Constable, who are so synonymous with Romanticism. The final – almost abstract – image is captured in the distillery’s barley fields, where Heck created a bright pink mist to convey the complex sensorial journey and full-bodied flavour of the Double Cask collection.

Through his multifaceted influence Heck has layered the narrative of these whiskies, documenting the lengthy process involved in their creation, while respecting the beauty of the natural world. As for the “thousand words” of the famous adage, when they fail a painter’s brush or a photographer’s eye is almost certainly the answer.

Crafted without compromise. Please savour The Macallan responsibly