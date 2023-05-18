Highland Park Celebrates Its 225th Anniversary with a Rare 54 Year Old Edition

The beloved whisky distillery’s global brand ambassador Martin Markvardsen and Hong Kong Cuisine 1983’s revered chef Silas Li join us for a conversation about Highland Park’s latest celebration: “Unexpected Contrasts.”

The central theme for the celebration of Highland Park’s 225th anniversary is “Unexpected Contrasts.” How has this concept been realised by the 54 Year Old edition?

Highland Park & Martin Markvardsen: “Unexpected Contrasts” is the red thread for all the inspirations of the launch of 54 Year Old. It’s the first innovation from Highland Park inspired by the unexpected contrasts of Orkney, shining a light on our Orkney island home, to bring to life the unexpected contrasts of Highland Park. This comes through in everything from the master whisky makers’ approach to creating the whisky through to the master crafters who created the presentation box and decanter. This is our interpretation and celebration of the unexpected contrasts of Orkney.

Highland Park has been crafting award-winning single malt Scotch whisky in Orkney since 1798. Age, experience and tradition define our whisky, but Orkney sets it apart. Something magical happens here and the result is the contrasting flavours found in our whisky. Unexpected contrasts champions our five keystones of production and highlights our uniquely complex yet balanced whisky all underpinned by our Orkney island home off the northernmost coast of Scotland.

What was the creative process behind Gordon Motion’s concoction?

Gordon Motion is Highland Park’s Master Whisky Maker, a title he’s held since 2008. Part alchemist, part magician, Gordon’s role is to nurture whisky from new make spirit through maturation, marriage, harmonisation and final bottling, ensuring the highest quality throughout.

Originally laid down in 1968, four refill butts and six refill hogsheads were combined in February 2008 and refilled into first fill European sherry butts, where the whisky continues to mature today. The final 14 years of maturation (since 2008) in ex-sherry casks has imparted an additional deep, rich colour and wonderful intensity to the whisky which will be bottled at 54 years of age.

Gordon commented on the launch: “This exceptionally rare 54 Year Old single malt Scotch Whisky has been nurtured through careful maturation and harmonisation. Representing a quarter of Highland Park’s life, we felt it was a fitting way to mark our 225th anniversary; born and crafted in the heart of Orkney.”

You’ve employed the help of John Galvin to design the packaging for this special release. What’s the inspiration behind its design?

John Galvin is a master craftsperson and designer who creates timeless pieces inspired by the natural world and his love of wood. He has worked with Highland Park for over 10 years, creating bespoke presentation boxes and cabinets for some of our oldest whiskies. John describes the presentation case like a cloak, enveloping the precious gem inside, and the glass holds the jewel that is this rare 54 Year Old. The presentation case is sculpted to look like rock or stone, to mirror the cliffs of Yesnaby on Orkney, created using Scottish oak. The doors are designed to look like wings, and to work with the beautiful glass bottle, with the natural materials and craftsmanship working in complete harmony. The inside of the box is smooth and the outside is heavily textured, to reflect the passage of time as land is formed and weathered.

John commented on the launch: “I wanted to immerse myself in the islands again, to capture the soul of Orkney and bring it back to the rock formations and the islands being formed out of the sea in a sculpture that would show Highland Park’s place on Earth through layers of time. When Michael and I explored Orkney together we were on the same wavelength. It was so inspirational; the way the islands change in the light, the natural wild harmony of the landscape, it was just mind-blowing. When we visited the Yesnaby Cliffs, I knew this is what I wanted my design to look like.”

One of the 225 bottles will be auctioned at Bonhams, and the net proceeds will be donated to charity. Can you tell us more about that?

Highland Park has partnered with Bonhams to offer one of the 225 bottles of the 54 Year Old for sale on 18 May 2023, at an estimated price of HK$320,000 to $390,000. As part of its commitment to social responsibility, Highland Park has announced that all net proceeds will be donated to “Save The Children Fund.” This exclusive release will be available for purchase through the auction, and the winning bidder will receive a unique experience in Orkney, the home of Highland Park, with flights included. The auction, which is expected to generate significant interest among collectors and whisky enthusiasts, is a highly anticipated event in the world of single-malt whisky.

To celebrate this milestone for the brand, you’ve teamed up with chef Silas Li to create a special tasting menu bringing together the complex tones of Scotch whisky with modern Chinese cuisine. What was the inspiration behind this collaboration and how has that been materialised?

To commemorate the occasion, Highland Park’s senior global brand ambassador Martin Markvardsen has teamed up with renowned chef Silas Li and the esteemed restaurant Hong Kong Cuisine 1983. As a tribute to the distinctive blend of flavours in the 54 Year Old, the unexpected partnership aims to celebrate contrasts of the senses, from aromas to flavours, ingredients and taste by providing a one-of-a-kind dining experience that exemplifies their pursuit of unexpected contrasts.

Leveraging Martin’s in-depth knowledge of Scotch whiskies and Chef Li’s ability to balance diverse flavours and textures while experimenting with different preparations and pairing of ingredients, Chef Li has crafted a Chinese tasting menu with an extraordinary twist: each course is fused and paired with Highland Park’s whisky, ranging from 18 to 40 years old, meticulously chosen to heighten the flavours and aromas of the various ingredients and whisky.

What was the most enjoyable part of this collaboration with Highland park?

Chef Silas Li: There were many enjoyable aspects of collaborating with Highland Park, but I would say the most satisfying part was experimenting with the many different flavours of their whisky range and infusing them into my Chinese cuisine dishes. It was a creative process that involved a lot of trial and error to get the right balance of flavours. Ultimately, I wanted to create a menu that would showcase the versatility and depth of flavour that whiskey can offer in combination with Chinese cuisine. Seeing the positive reaction from diners and how well the whiskey complemented the food was definitely the most enjoyable part of the collaboration.

Which dish on the menu do you think best showcases the unique pairing of Chinese cuisine and whiskey, and why?

I think the flame-grilled poached foie gras with Chinese marinade, whisky fresh green peppercorn sauce, and tofu in Chinese marinade sauce is the dish that best showcases the unique pairing of Chinese cuisine and whiskey. The bold and flavours of the Chinese marinade complement the fatty richness of the foie gras, while the whisky and green peppercorn sauce add a subtle spicy kick that enhances the overall flavour profile. The tofu in lo sui sauce balances out the richness of the foie gras and adds a refreshing taste to the dish.

What was the most challenging aspect of the collaboration, and how did you overcome it?

The most challenging aspect was finding the right balance between the flavours of the food and the whiskey, and ensuring that neither one overwhelmed the other. We overcame this challenge by working collaboratively with the team at Highland Park, and constantly refining and adjusting the dishes until we found the perfect balance.

What was the feedback from diners on the menu, and how did it compare to your expectations?

The feedback from diners was overwhelmingly positive, and they were especially impressed with the unique pairing of Chinese cuisine and whiskey. Many diners commented on the exceptional balance of flavours in each dish and how the whisky added an extra layer of depth and complexity to the overall dining experience. Overall, the feedback exceeded my expectations, and I’m thrilled that our collaboration with Highland Park was so well received.