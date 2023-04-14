Hong Kong Cocktails: Just Desserts?

If Italians gave us the pre-dinner aperitivo and the French can lay claim to the potent digestif, then perhaps the great mixologists of Hong Kong are to thank for the sweet and creamy dessert cocktail. We’ve done the hard work of finding the city’s most indulgent creations, making skipping dessert in favour of the bar wholly appealing.

Champagne Zbaglione at The Grand Hyatt

What could be more decadent than a dessert cocktail in a coup de champagne? Grand Hyatt mixologist Drew Chigorimbo had his eureka moment while enjoying the whipped custard pudding zabaglione at Écriture and wondered what would happen if he made it into a drink. Made from a custard mix cooked with spiced rum, honey and cinnamon, topped up with creamy Roger Coulon champagne, then finished with tonka-bean foam and grated nutmeg, it looks as good as it tastes. Now that live jazz is back at the Champagne Bar, it’s the ultimate destination for after-hours, old-world glamour.

Champagne Bar, Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, 1 Harbour Road, Wan Chai

Grasshopper at Candour

The Grasshopper has been satisfying sugar cravings since its 1918 invention in New Orleans’ French Quarter. Here in Hong Kong a century or so later, Candour general manager Kervin Unido (previously of Please Don’t Tell) can claim to be the only mixologist in town with the verdant drink on his menu. Fans of After Eights or mint chocolate chip ice cream will love this mix of crème de menthe, crème de cacao and heavy cream, finished with a sprinkle of chocolate shavings. With DJs on Friday and Saturday nights, and a delectable dessert cocktail, Candour is the perfect after-dinner venue.

Candour, 65 Peel Street, Central

Lavender Meringue Pie at Quinary

Famed for its food-science approach to mixology, Quinary has long been concocting some of Hong Kong’s most inventive cocktails, but fortunately its menu also extends to dessert-worthy drinks. This month we’ve fallen for the Lavender Meringue Pie, created with sweet marshmallow foam that gives this beverage the convincing texture of a meringue dessert. Zesty limoncello gives it a wonderful yellow colouring, while lavender re-distilled Tanqueray gin adds floral notes. No better way to seduce a sweet-toothed date.

Quinary, 56-58 Hollywood Road, Central

Baklava Cocktail at Zzura

The mixologists at Zzura sure have been busy, recently introducing a Middle Eastern menu with drinks inspired by hummus and halloumi, as well as a date- and cardamon- infused Arabic Martini. What we’re most taken by, though, is our favourite Middle Eastern dessert that’s been perfectly captured in a delicate Baklava concoction. Created with salted butter-washed whisky, it’s then infused with pistachios and finished with honey walnut bitters. Totally genius, totally delicious. Sitting in the “hidden oasis” bar among bubbling shisha pipes, you’ll totally forget you’re just above Hollywood Road.

Zzura, 2/F, Amber Lodge, 23 Hollywood Road, Central

Chocolate Cosmos at The Lobster Bar

Any drink would be special when made with an impossibly rare Macallan 18 Years whisky, but the Island Shangri-La’s Chocolate Cosmos raises the stakes even higher. Also added to the mix of this “truly sacred treasure” is Club De Remy Martin cognac, dark chocolate, double cream and honey, with a pink flower adornment as the final touch. This rich beverage might almost be mistaken for a chocolate mousse if it weren’t served elegantly in a tall sherry glass. Just like the adjacent Lobster Grill, true sophistication can always be expected here.

Lobster Bar, Island Shangri-La, Level 6, Pacific Place, Supreme Court Road, Admiralty