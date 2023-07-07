Hold a Wine Glass like a Pro with This ‘Grape’ How-to Guide to Swirling and Sipping

Whether you enjoy the sweet notes of a refreshing riesling or find yourself drawn to the lusciousness of a barolo – the key to the perfect sip lies in its stemware. Here’s a close look at how experts recommend one hold a wine glass.

Few heady beverages demand attention-to-detail like a grape number. Several factors can make or break the experience of savouring one – from its temperature when served to the food it’s paired with. There are also guidelines to pour sizes, resting positions, and swirling techniques – each of which can help you go from being just an enthusiast to a seasoned drinker. All while simultaneously elevating the flavour and aroma of the vino – whether it’s a bubbly Champagne or bold barolo. It’s also important how you grasp a goblet. In fact, by directly influencing several of the aforementioned steps, this seemingly inconsequential detail might just be one of the most crucial ways to ensure every sip is exemplary. Not to mention, it’s quite easy to follow – leaving little room for excuses. Here’s how you should hold a wine glass.

Why is it important to hold a wine glass properly?

Traditionally, a wine glass, across different types, consists of a base and a bowl with a thin stem connecting the two. And the guideline is to have as little contact with it as possible, especially the bowl. However, options without the stem are increasingly common. Naturally, the right etiquette to hold one depends on which you’ve got in your pantry. And while it may seem purely for appearances, the etiquette to holding a wine glass the right way allows you to make the most of every sip. Here’s how

It preserves temperature: Wines are to be served below room temperature. If you cup the bowl, the heat from your body – through the palms – will increase it faster. This in turn, impacts the vino’s flavour and characteristics. A hands-off approach will keep this from happening.

Wines are to be served below room temperature. If you cup the bowl, the heat from your body – through the palms – will increase it faster. This in turn, impacts the vino’s flavour and characteristics. A hands-off approach will keep this from happening. It’s cleaner: A hands-off approach keeps you from transferring fingerprints on the stemware (which would make it greasy and messy), help you see the colour more clearly, and swirl without worrying about spilling.

How to hold a wine glass like an expert

Stemmed

Gently hold the stem of your glass with your thumb, forefinger, and middle finger towards the base. A few techniques include:

Pinching the lower part of the stem between the thumb and index finger, using your middle finger for stability. Your ring and pinky fingers can sit gently on the base without touching the stem.

Pinching right above the base with the thumb and pointer finger. The two are directly in contact with the base with other fingers supporting from the bottom.

Pinch the upper part of the stem between the thumb and pointer finger with the hand being curled and facing the base of the glass.

Hold the base of the glass with the top supported by the thumb and bottom by the side of the middle and forefingers. All other fingers curl into the palm.

Stemless

These glasses have the makeup of a traditional glass without the stem. These contemporary numbers are often used in hotels and other establishments. The structure makes it difficult to avoid touching the bowl. Experts advise grasping it with the thumb, index, and middle finger at the bottom. Curly the ring and pinky fingers underneath for more stability. Avoid holding the top or middle of the glass and place it down as much as possible to reduce contact.

Other quick hacks to improve your wine drinking experience

Besides what’s mentioned above, experts recommend sipping from only one part of the glass to keep it as clean as possible and avoid affecting the wine’s aroma and flavour. Place the glass on a flat surface, hold the stem at the bottom and swirl in circular movements to speed up the process of oxidation and evaporation – both of which enhance flavour – without spillage.

Cheers!

All images: Shutterstock

