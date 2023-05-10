May Pastry Party

Pastry goodies in all shapes and sizes, linked only by the skills required in their creation. From meatless dim sums to indulgent tarts, pies and cakes, here are the sweet and savoury treats we’d be proud to serve at any dinner party.

Under head chef Benjamin Lee, who brought his decade-long experience in fine pastry to The Baker & The Bottleman early this year, the bakery and wine bar is making a new splash with a rotation of special pastries and baked goods available for dine-in and takeaway. While the croissants are worth a try for the unmistakable crunch from buttery paper-thin layers, the Chelsea and sub rosa buns take the spotlight with a traditional British spiced yeast dough that comes with an array of delightful toppings.

Hong Kong food innovation brand Plant Sifu collaborates with three acclaimed restaurants to reimagine dim sum with the brand’s plant-based, low-fat mince and ground pork, developed by patented food technology AROMAX. Mott 32’s version sees chef Lee Man Sing reinvent popular classics such as cheung fun, siu mai, xiao long bao and steamed soft roll.

Ecriture’s caviar and uni tart needs little introduction. This masterpiece by executive chef and general manager Maxime Gilbert is as stunning to look at as it’s scrumptious to eat: a thin buckwheat tart shell, generously topped with Royal Cristal caviar, hosts within an abundance of Hokkaido sea urchin, kabu bavaroise and creamy beurre blanc.

A living ode to Hong Kong’s colonial history, the Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong’s Chinnery has delighted generations

of regulars with elevated executions on British pub classics. While it’s hard to say no to the comforting bangers and mash or punchy rogan josh, this time we’re here for the pies – and it’s a tough time deciding between the succulent classic fish pie and the flavour- packed shepherd’s pie.

DALLOYAU celebrates Mother’s Day with a dreamy limited-edition treat. Aptly named, the Mama’s Strawberry Chiffon Cake is crafted with an airy vanilla chiffon sponge and homemade strawberry jam, dressed in a rich but light Hokkaido cream and generously topped with fresh seasonal strawberries. Adorned with pink florals and golden foil, this elegant cake will sure put a smile on mom’s face on her special day.

For the sweetest celebration, what could be more perfect than a delectable French Strawberry Tart? Inspired by traditional French custom to enjoy this light and refreshing pastry on Mother’s Day, Chef Baptiste has crafted his very own version with fresh, juicy strawberries and Madagascan vanilla cream – perfect gift to share with the women who give unconditional love at all times!