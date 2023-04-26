Michelin Guide 2023: The Full List of Stars in Hong Kong and Macau

It’s that time of the year! Michelin Guide has just announced its entire selection of restaurants, and these top eateries in Hong Kong and Macau earned the coveted Michelin Star in 2023.
So, what’s changed since Michelin Guide 2022? This year, Michelin Guide has awarded 78 restaurants in Hong Kong and 17 restaurants in Macau the badge of gastronomic excellence. On the list, there are a few surprises and some – much welcomed – new entries. The 15th edition of the Hong Kong Michelin Guide recognised 14 newly starred restaurants: including 1 new Three Stars, 3 new Two Stars, 9 new One Stars and 1 new Michelin Green Star for their culinary skill and masterful cooking techniques.
The Michelin Guide rated the restaurants based on five major criteria:
- Quality of ingredients
- Harmony between flavours
- Mastery of cooking techniques
- Expression of the chef’s personality in their cuisine
- Value for money
Tokyoites may brag about having the most Michelin stars, but the prices and variety make Hong Kong unique. Hong Kong and Macau are, in fact, among the most affordable Michelin lists in the world.
Michelin Guide 2023 Hong Kong: The Full List
One star
Andō
Arcane
Beefbar
Belon
Chaat
D.H.K*
Duddell’s
Estro*
Épure
Fook Lam Moon (Wan Chai)
Fu Ho
Gaddi’s
Godenya*
Hansik Goo
Ho Hung Kee (Causeway Bay)
IM Teppenyaki & Wine
Imperial Treasure Fine Chinese Cuisine (Tsim Sha Tsui)
Jardin de Jade (Wan Chai)
Kappo Rin*
Kam’s Roost Goose
Liu Yuan Pavilion
Loaf On
Louise
Man Ho (Admiralty)
Mandarin Grill + Bar
Ming Court (Mong Kok)
Mono
Nagamoto*
Neighbourhood*
New Punjab Club
Noi*
Pang’s Kitchen
Petrus
Man Wah
Roganic
Ryota Kappou Modern
Seventh Son
Shang Palace
Spring Moon
Summer Palace
Sushi Saito
Sushi Wadatsumi
Takumi by Daisuke Mori
The Araki
The Chairman*
The Demon Celebrity*
Tosca di Angelo
Vea
Whey
Xin Rong Ji
Yardbird
Yat Lok
Yat Tung Heen
Yè Shanghai (Tsim Sha Tsui)
Yong Fu
Zest by Konishi
Zhejiang Heen
Zuicho
Two stars
Amber
Arbor
Bo Innovation*
Écriture
L’Envol
Lai Ching Heen*
Lung King Heen
Octavium
Rùn*
Sun Tong Lok
Tate
Tin Lung Heen
Ying Jee Club
Three Stars
8½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana
Caprice
Forum
L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon
Sushi Shikon
Ta Vie*
T’ang Court
Michelin Green Star
Amber
Mora*
Roganic
Young Chef Award
Steve Lee (Hansik Goo)
Michelin Guide 2023 Macau: The Full List
One star
8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo – Bombana (Macau)
Lai Heen
Pearl Dragon
Five Foot Road*
The Huaiyang Garden*
The Kitchen
Wing Lei Palace
Ying
Zi Yat Heen
Two stars
Alain Ducasse at Morpheus
Feng Wei Ju
Mizumi
Sichuan Moon
Wing Lei
Three Stars
Jade Dragon
Rubuchon au Dôme
The Eight
Michelin Green Star
IFTM Educational Restaurant
Explore the Hong Kong and Macau Michelin Guide 2023 here.
This story first appeared here.