Michelin Three-Starred Chef Emmanuel Renaut Guest Shifts at Restaurant Petrus

The founder and chef of Flocons de Sel – and renowned winner of the Meilleur Ouvrier de France – takes over the Island Shangri-La’s beloved French kitchen for the week as a prelude to the hotel’s “Find Your Shangri-La” campaign to kickstart the reopening of Hong Kong.

From May 9 to 13, chef Emannuel Renaut will offer patrons a chance to experience the flavours of the French Alps right here in Hong Kong, bringing locally sourced ingredients from Megève and transforming them into a brilliant, inventive culinary journey over the course of the week. The menu consists of five courses for lunch and six or 10 courses for dinner, with all three choices showcasing some of the chef’s signature dishes including wild mushroom fermented jus in sabayon, lemon marinated hand chopped langoustines with caviar, biscuit of scallops with burnt onions and lemon balm and smoked chocolate tart with wood ice cream. Wine pairings are also available.

Restaurant Petrus, Island Shangri-La, Level 56, Pacific Place, Supreme Court Road, Admiralty