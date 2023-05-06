Best Brunch Deals in Hong Kong to Treat Your Mum This Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day this year is on Sunday, May 14. Sure, you appreciate your mum every day of the year, but having one day dedicated to her is a great reminder to show your admiration and love. So, why not spoil your mum with a wonderful meal by treating her to a brunch she could only dream of? If you are trying to go above and beyond and need assistance, we are here to help with the best Mother’s Day menu(s) in Hong Kong your mum will love!

Brunch is already a weekend staple for many Hongkongers. So, it’s not surprising that various F&B destinations are making their offerings extra special this Mother’s Day. With everything from lobster soup to truffle ricotta, we found the best menus in HK to give your (and your mum’s) taste buds the needed pick-me-up.

From elevated Japanese cuisine to tantalising European delights with special treats, grab the chance to treat your mum to a lavish and boozy brunch experience. And, of course, pick a bouquet from one of the best flower shops in Hong Kong (it can be a superb addition).

So, make this Mother’s Day memorable by sharing a hearty brunch with your beloved mum. Book your table now!

Mother’s Day menu 2023: The best brunch places in Hong Kong