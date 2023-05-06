Best Brunch Deals in Hong Kong to Treat Your Mum This Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day this year is on Sunday, May 14. Sure, you appreciate your mum every day of the year, but having one day dedicated to her is a great reminder to show your admiration and love. So, why not spoil your mum with a wonderful meal by treating her to a brunch she could only dream of? If you are trying to go above and beyond and need assistance, we are here to help with the best Mother’s Day menu(s) in Hong Kong your mum will love!
Brunch is already a weekend staple for many Hongkongers. So, it’s not surprising that various F&B destinations are making their offerings extra special this Mother’s Day. With everything from lobster soup to truffle ricotta, we found the best menus in HK to give your (and your mum’s) taste buds the needed pick-me-up.
From elevated Japanese cuisine to tantalising European delights with special treats, grab the chance to treat your mum to a lavish and boozy brunch experience. And, of course, pick a bouquet from one of the best flower shops in Hong Kong (it can be a superb addition).
So, make this Mother’s Day memorable by sharing a hearty brunch with your beloved mum. Book your table now!
Mother’s Day menu 2023: The best brunch places in Hong Kong
Jump To / Table of Contents
Zuma is amplifying your Mother’s Day celebration with a special brunch offering just for the occasion. The Japanese gastronomic feast features Beef Tataki with Truffle Ponzu, Seared Salmon with Lemon, Takoyaki with Katsuobushi and Yuzu Mayo, and more. After whetting your tastebuds, pick your choice of signature mains from Miso Marinated Black Cod Wrapped in Hoba Leaf to Premium Japanese Wagyu Miyazaki Sirloin. To go with the special day, the team is offering New York Cheesecake with Fresh Strawberry Coulis. It comes in a beautiful platter that will surely impress your mum.
This May 14, Regent Hong Kong’s The Steak House is opening its doors early for a special Mother’s Day brunch. Bring your mum to an unforgettable experience that is usually reserved for dinnertime. The four-course brunch starts at the salad bar which has an elaborate selection of organic seasonal vegetables and selected condiments. Next, sip into the delicious Canadian Lobster Bisque soup or try the Scrambled Eggs with Oscietra Caviar. For the main course, choose between the USDA Prime rib eye, striploin or tenderloin; USDA Colorado Lamb Rack; or Atlantic Salmon Fillet. Each of them is seared to perfection on the charcoal grill regardless of what you choose. The brunch ends with your choice of desserts from the Sweet Corner.
Take your mum (and family) for SOMM’s special brunch. It features a dazzling array of starters, a choice of main course, and dessert, along with a 90-minute free-flow of MV Nyetimber Rosé, a sommelier’s selection of sake, wines, cocktails, and more. Among the must-try dishes on the menu include the Smoked Tasmanian Salmon Rillette, BBQ Quail with Green Peas, and Ikura & Chive Tart. There is also a special kid’s menu for HKD 598. As a special treat, each mother can take home a gift from Gucci Beauty, which includes Rouge à Lèvres Lipstick or Liquide Mat!
Bianco & Rosso is elevating its signature European Odyssey Brunch specifically for Mother’s Day! Relish a delicious four-course menu filled with truffle-inspired flavours. The brunch features dishes such as Truffle Puglia Burrata and Black Truffle Ricotta. No brunch is complete without dessert and the Manjari Chocolate Tart simply oozes with sweet flavours. For an additional HKD 198, enjoy a free-flow drinks package complete with bubbles, wines, and spritzes from the Vermouth selection. Just for the occasion, Mohlia is hosting a workshop for an additional HKD 200, where you can create your own flower bear arrangement.
Whether your mum loves seafood or prime meat, Porterhouse has plenty to offer. Indulge in a scrumptious feast with the restaurant’s Mother’s Day brunch and be spoiled for choice with a selection of seafood such as oysters, Boston lobsters, and Irish crabs. At the carving station, take your pick from the range of premium cuts of Wagyu and more. To add to the celebration, choose between the Sip and Flow (HKD 208) package which includes prosecco, wine, and Peroni or the Fun Time (HKD 178) cocktail option. A non-alcoholic package, Easy Time (HKD 108) is also available. Book online to enjoy a buy-3-get-1-free offer on the brunch and 15 per cent off on the free-flow package.
Enjoy numerous Northern Italian and international delicacies at Nicholini’s Mother’s Day Champagne brunch. The impressive culinary offering consists of Boston lobster, Alaskan king crab legs as well as prawns and mussels. Stuff yourself with the made-to-order pasta and the eight kinds of cheeses available from Italy, France, and Germany. When it comes to the larger dishes, the Australian Ribeye, Peking Duck, and Suckling Pig aren’t to be missed. The main course features everything from Beef Tenderloin and Cod Fish to Seafood Stew. The brunch comes with free-flowing Perrier-Jouët champagne and cocktails to mark the occasion.
Treat your mum to a refreshing brunch at Quiero Más this Mother’s Day. Filled with the vibrant flavours of the Mediterranean, the seven-course brunch boasts delectable tapas, mains, and desserts that are sure to delight. Cruise through the Hamachi Salpicón, Lobster and Scallop Gilda, as well as the signature Seafood Paella. Don’t forget to make room for the crispy Suckling Pig too. Complete with stunning views of the city, this is the perfect place for a celebration.
Escape to a chic urban oasis this Mother’s Day at The Silveri Hong Kong-MGallery. With their Mother’s Day brunch, you can spoil your mum with a lavish buffet at the hotel’s modern bistro, The Enclave. Splurge on limitless prosecco, chocolate martinis, Peroni beer, and elegant rosé for 90 minutes (additional HKD 148). Other than the drinks, a selection of tantalising meats is available, from beef ribeye to sizzling racks of lamb. Alongside a salad and grilled vegetable bar, there are soups, cold cuts, and numerous sides to try. A special strawberry cake called Fraiser is perfect to cap off your meal.
Shower mum with love with LucAle’s free-flow brunch package this Mother’s Day. The menu has an incredible selection of premium Italian salumi, including 24-month-aged Proscuitto. You will love the creamy Burrata and fresh Mandara mozzarella from the Campana region. Is it really an Italian feast without pizza? Dig into the brunch-only Pizzetta, which combines the texture and flavours of focaccia into a hearty pizza. For dessert, choose between the cocoa-dusted tiramisu or the refreshing Sorrento Lemon Cream with chocolate and strawberries. The brunch also comes with two hours of unlimited pours including Prosecco, house wines, juice, and more. Your mum will surely be in for a treat!
For as low as HKD 298, you can enjoy a wide range of lip-smacking dishes at any of Pirata Group’s reservation restaurants! The Recovery Brunch is a treat for every mum, whether it is the Spanish delights at Calle Ocho, Japanese dishes at Honjo, or Indian flavours at Chaiwala. Every mum who dines at any of the restaurants can receive a complimentary self-care kit filled with beauty essentials. What a deal!