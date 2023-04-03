Prada Caffè Opens at Harrods, London

A lot is happening in the 2023 city named the best in the world, London. Now, fashionistas and cafe-goers are deemed to love this new opening of the Prada Caffè inside Harrods.

While London has long known a Prada-owned cafe that opened on Mount Street in 2019, Marchesi 1824, it is now set to welcome an actual Prada brand cafe. Painted all over in the brand’s signature sage green with chequered flooring, Prada Caffè resembles its own boutique on Corso Vittorio Emanuele II in Milan in terms of style and vibe. Guests are greeted upon entrance with a display of pastries before being led to sit on velvet-upholstered armchairs.

However, style is not the only thing you will find here, for the venue also serves up breakfast, lunch, dinner, desserts and drinks from morning until night. On the menu are beloved Italian dishes like risotto, burrata with scapece zucchini, spaghetti with datterino tomatoes, chocolate cake, and vanilla berry fruit tart, to name but a few. If you’d like some special accompaniment during dinner, a large selection of wines from across Italy and negroni-based cocktails are also available.

Prada Caffè is now open at Harrods until January 7, 2024, from Monday to Saturday from 9am-9pm and Sunday from 12pm-6pm.