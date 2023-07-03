Slow Cooked Deliciousness For June

We’re smitten this month with looow and slooow creations, gently cooked for hour upon hour so the flavours intensify and mingle.

Slow cooked yellow chicken from Ami

Tucked away in a corner of Central, the forest-themed AMI enchants diners with executive chef Nicolas Boutin’s exquisite interpretations of haute cuisine. Currently a star on the menu, his yellow chicken is slow cooked overnight then poached in a chicken-and-butter broth, the tenderness of the breast contrasting beautifully with the scrumptiously crispy leg. Drizzled with a silky sage and wine sauce and served with petits pois and seasonal morel mushroom, this is a dish to savour – slowly.

Long-simmered lamb neck from FRANCIS west

FRANCIS west brings chef Asher Goldstein’s unique spin on Tel Aviv flavours to Soho, pairing a mixture of classic and contemporary plates with a playful selection of wines picked by sommelier Simone Sammuri and sourced from coastal regions of the Mediterranean. The succulent long-simmered lamb neck, served on a bed of fluffy couscous with a velvety spinach and white bean pkaeila, breaks apart under the slightest push of a fork.

Slow-cooked Anticucho Iberico pork spareribs from Rosita

Mondays aren’t so bad – or at least not when Rosita spoils us with chef Chaneton’s and Balbi’s brilliant take on tacos. Named TacOmakase Nights, the time-limited menu comprises a feast of deliciously topped tortilla with refreshing bocaditos and ends with a to-die-for aged smoked flan. Our favourite: slow-cooked Anticucho Iberico pork spareribs on blue masa tortilla, served with a vibrant side of Huancaina salsa, pico de Gallo, pickled onions, pickled aji Amarillo and fresh avocado.

Slow cooked chicken comb with steamed egg custard from Kicho

First opened in Tokyo‘s Ebisu and Giza districts, Kicho has now brought its farm-to-table Tori Kappo concept to Hong Kong. The must-try on the dinner omakase menu is stewed chicken thigh and tosaka: resting atop a lustrous steamed egg custard and umami crabmeat sauce, the slow cooked chicken comb is incredibly tender and brings an elegant flavour to the dish.

Braised pork knuckle from The Merchants

The appearance of a braised pork knuckle makes any Shanghainese spread an occasion, and The Merchants impresses with an exceptional delivery. Glistening in a rich, dark burgundy sweet soy reduction, the knuckle requires meticulous and complex preparation – including a ginger and hua diao bath – before it’s simmered for three hours on a bamboo rack in a mesmerising cocktail of rock sugar, soy sauce, red rice water and secret spices.